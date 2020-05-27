What have we bought and why?

%MINIFYHTMLcd9719d599a81a08b372532297dae74b13%

NY – Between technical issues and concerns about food, retail therapy, and sheer amnesia, something happened with shopping during the pandemic that can be summed up like this: rubber chickens.

%MINIFYHTMLcd9719d599a81a08b372532297dae74b14% %MINIFYHTMLcd9719d599a81a08b372532297dae74b14%

Melissa Jean Footlick bought some while taking refuge in her San Diego home with her husband and three dogs. She is a kidney transplant patient, so she has been very careful. She is among the millions who have helped increase online retail sales, as consumer spending declined rapidly when businesses closed.

“I spent two hours trying to find a mix of Funfetti cake and frosting. No reason, I just wanted it. I also have a game where you throw rubber chickens at a target. I misread the description and thought it was like badminton with rubber chickens, "he explained.

Said husband and dogs have not yet accepted a game.

For others, shopping craziness has been about the essentials, just oversized: 10-pound bags of rice; 25 pound flour sacks; 50 pounds of sugar; pickles and pancakes mix for a crowd.

For some, they are impulsive shoe purchases, with nowhere to go. And he mistook several pounds of blueberries when a single container was the target.

Do you remember the scare of toilet paper? George Pav found some in an unlikely place in Berlin, Germany.

"When the mayor of Berlin announced the closure, I knew he wouldn't have a chance to have a cup of coffee in a cafeteria for quite some time." My first thought was to find a coffee shop and enjoy an espresso. Unfortunately, most of them were already closed, "he recalled.

He ventured into one, but one woman said they were closed.

"No coffee. Then I looked behind her. There was a lot of toilet paper. She said she was selling them for 50 cents a piece," Pav said.

He bought four squares.

For Beth Wilson of New York, it was a bistro table and chairs that matched those of a Paris café, where she and her husband "ate every morning for breakfast on our honeymoon." The chairs, he said, look great, "but the table broke."

Panic buying, overbought buying, emotional buying are not exclusive to this extraordinary world-shaking event, but it is the kind of world-shaking event that sent the world home with a lot of anxiety and few purchase options other than on type line.

In the USA In the US, retail sales fell a record 16.4% from March to April as coronavirus-related business closings kept shoppers at bay, threatened stores, and affected a declining economy. The Commerce Department reported that a long-standing migration to online shopping accelerated, posting a 8.4% monthly gain.

Measured year-over-year, online sales increased 21.6%.

"It's panic on many levels," said Wendy Liebmann, CEO of WSL Strategic Retail, a global consulting firm specializing in retail strategies and buyer information. "All the traditional buying patterns are launched into the air."

%MINIFYHTMLcd9719d599a81a08b372532297dae74b15%

She called it "shopping mayhem,quot; without anchors. And the chaos has come with a single calculation.

A couple skipped their last preschool payment due to the closure and bought the sofa of their dreams. Your son's lunch program rebate bought a matching ottoman. Christine Alonzo Carlisle, 45, was inundated with refunds in Carmel, Indiana, where she takes refuge with her husband and two teenage daughters.

"My big family spring break trip, which I had spent a year planning, was canceled and reimbursed. All of my children's summer camps were reimbursed. Concerts were reimbursed. Club sports were reimbursed. Random refunds appeared as crazy on my credit card account, ”he said.

"Then I got an email saying that the super fancy European coffee machine I had been dreaming of was for sale. Still ridiculous, but a very good sale. Then I bought it. I had a moment of buyer's regret, and Then I had a perfectly prepared cappuccino, or 10, and I instantly felt better, "Carlisle added.

That "instant,quot; sentiment is key to much of the coronavirus purchase, said Jeff Galak, an associate professor of marketing at Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business.

"Buying as therapy has been shown to reduce negative moods and increase overall happiness," he said. "However, the big downside is that that relief is very brief. That good feeling quickly dissipates."

Galak said some research points to "shopping while bored,quot; as a variation with fewer emotional payouts.

"Searching for things you don't need fills up time and then clicking,quot; buy now "goes naturally," he said. "Consumers can be found on page 20 of a search result for a new pair of shoes, a place that when engaged and not bored would never come."

Jennifer Salgado, 42, in Bloomfield, New Jersey, is a big-headed shopper these days.

"Nifty, I bought a pasta roller and a drying rack, because now I'm Ina Garten, things to do hand sanitizer, because I'm a chemist now, and nail clippers for dogs that my 76-pound bulldog quickly came out of and now looks like Snookie from & # 39; The Jersey Shore & # 39; "he said.

There's also a "fancy me," Salgado said, picking up 96 macarons from a bulk-shopping store, along with Jennifer who needed 24 pounds of frozen peas.

"Most of the time, I forget what's coming," he said, echoing others who accepted long delivery dates out of fear. "And most of the time, I realize that I never really needed these things in the first place."

Kellie Flor-Robinson in Silver Spring, Maryland can be a combination of all of the above.

"I ordered a case from Moet," he said. However, I am not sure it was an accident. This thing has me buggy.