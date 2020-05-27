What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, race start time on Wednesday night in Charlotte

%MINIFYHTML797c94e970016e76ad415e428d396c7311%

The television channel for a NASCAR race is elusive enough in a normal season when Fox and FS1 exchange Cup event broadcasts during the first half of the calendar. The challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic make the question "which channel is NASCAR running on today,quot; even more understandable.

Tonight, for the fourth time in just 11 days, those looking for the TV channel for the NASCAR race will do so to watch a real live event rather than a virtual competition. The Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the second of two Cup races on track in a span of four days after the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, will air live on FS1 with a start time of 8 p.m ET.

Wednesday's Charlotte race is the fourth in NASCAR's comeback with an altered schedule in the short term as it tries to keep intact a list of 36 races for 2020. For now, with doubts about how NASCAR can build its schedule beyond June Given Different Restrictions At interstate meeting of people, the short-term calendar includes only a handful of clues.

As for Wednesday night's race at Charlotte, it was added to the Cup Series schedule as a replacement for the Sonoma race that was previously scheduled for June 14. Partly because it takes place on a weekday, the race is relatively short (312 miles, 208 laps), especially compared to Sunday's 600-mile event on the same track.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's NASCAR Cup Series race in Charlotte, including the TV channel and live streaming options.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

Race : Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

: Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Date : Wednesday May 27

: Wednesday May 27 television channel : FS1

: FS1 Live broadcast : Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial) Radio: PRN

Like the schedule itself, television channels for Series Cup races after June are on the air. However, the Wednesday night race in Charlotte, as well as two more Cup Series races currently scheduled for May June, will air live on FS1.

Wednesday night's race in Charlotte will be the second Cup event shown at FS1 since NASCAR returned to live racing. Last week's Wednesday night race at Darlington was also shown on FS1. Sunday's Cup race in Bristol will also air live on FS1 before the series returns to Fox for the June 7 race in Atlanta.

As is the case with all Series Cup races on Fox and FS1 this season, Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will convene the race on Wednesday night in Charlotte. They will do so remotely from the Fox studio instead of the booth on the runway.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date : Wednesday May 27

: Wednesday May 27 Start time: 8 p.m. ET (8:25 p.m. ET, green flag)

At 8 pm. The ET start time is as late as possible for a NASCAR Cup Series race, and it works for this particular event as the race is only 312 miles. FS1 coverage is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET, and the green flag is scheduled to fly at 8:25 p.m. ET.

The bad news regarding Wednesday's Series Cup race start time in Charlotte is the weather forecast. More rain is forecast for the Charlotte area on Wednesday, making another delay possible. The Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday had a 68-minute red flag due to pouring rain, but was able to finish.

The only other night races currently on NASCAR's modified schedule are the Martinsville midweek race on Wednesday, June 10 and the Homestead race on Sunday, June 14.

NASCAR Live Stream for Charlotte Race

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can stream the race on Wednesday night in Charlotte live on Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot get in front of their television.

For those without a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV streaming options carried by FS1: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR 2020 schedule

NASCAR released its revised Cup Series schedule for May and June 2020 on May 14. It remains committed to running 36 races, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the world of sports. According to Fox Sports, NASCAR hopes to keep their 10 fall playoff runs intact and on their original tracks.

Below is the schedule revision for the Series Cup:

Date Track Serie Distance Stage lengths (turns) television channel Start time Sunday, May 17 Darlington Cup 400.2 miles 90-95-108 FOX 3:30 pm. ET Wednesday, May 20 Darlington Cup 311.4 miles 60-65-103 FS1 7:30 pm. ET Sun May 24 Charlotte Cup 600 miles 100-100-100-100 FOX 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 27 Charlotte Cup 312 miles 55-60-93 FS1 8 p.m. ET Sun, May 31 Bristol board Cup 266.5 miles 125-125-250 FS1 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 miles 105-105-115 FOX 3 p.m. ET Wed, June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 miles 130-130-240 FS1 7 p.m. ET Sun, June 14 Homestead-Miami Cup 400 miles 80-80-107 FOX 7:30 pm. ET Sun, June 21 Talladega Cup 500 miles TBD FOX 3 p.m. ET

(NASCAR advises that the length of the stages and the start times of previous races are provisional and subject to change.)

To start, NASCAR is scheduling races within walking distance of the Charlotte area, where most of the race teams are based. That eliminates most of the travel-related logistics issues associated with running multiple races in one week, which seems necessary for an entire racing season.

Because those tracks host more races than originally scheduled, NASCAR had to remove the races from Chicagoland, Richmond and Sonoma. Through NASCAR, those changes are detailed below:

– "Chicagoland & # 39; s The NASCAR Cup Series race, originally scheduled for June 21, has been reassigned to Darlington on May 17. The Illinois Xfinity Series 1.5-mile race, scheduled for June 20, will take place on May 19 in Darlington. Chicagoland also hosted the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (June 19) and ARCA Menards Series (June 18); officials indicated that those careers will be reassigned at a later date. "

– "Richmond Raceway the Spring Cup Series event on the initial schedule for April 19 moved to Darlington on May 20. A Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race that was to run on April 18 remains postponed, and officials say details will come later for rescheduling. The .75-mile Virginia Circuit race weekend of September 11-12 remains on the calendar. "

– "Sonoma Raceway The Cup Series date for June 14 was moved to Charlotte on May 27. Circuit officials said in a statement that they had worked with NASCAR to find an alternate date on the calendar, but that a suitable replacement could not be found & # 39; & # 39;. given the ongoing uncertainty about major events in California. "

Below are the four NASCAR Cup races currently being postponed (and their original dates on the calendar):