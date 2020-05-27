We just learned new details about the cataclysmic event that killed the dinosaurs – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLb31dcccd9a69626ed8293630a333acdd11%

The asteroid that killed the dinosaur hit Earth at the worst possible angle for the species living here at the time.

Advanced modeling reveals that the rock likely hit at an angle of between 60 and 75 degrees, maximizing the amount of hot gas released into the atmosphere.

The impact resulted in the death of approximately 75% of all species on Earth.

When the asteroid that created the Chicxulub crater hit Earth, it was an absolutely devastating event. In fact, "devastating,quot; could not even fully describe how destructive it was. Researchers believe it killed 75% of all species on the planet. It is one of the great reasons we are here today, but for the dinosaurs it was very bad luck.

Now, a new study published in Nature's Communications reveals how unfortunate the species was on Earth when that huge space rock arrived. It wasn't just that the asteroid hit Earth or that it was particularly large, estimated to be up to 50 miles in diameter, but that, according to new 3D computer modeling, it appears that the asteroid hit at the worst possible angle.

For the study, the researchers studied the asymmetries in what remains of the impact crater the asteroid produced when it crashed into Earth. Just like throwing a rock onto a sandy beach, you can tell a lot about the angle of impact based on the shape of the crater it produces.

After tens of millions of years, the crater is still visible, but it is obviously no longer as clear as it was before. Scientists studied the crater's "subsurface structure,quot; to get a better idea of ​​how the asteroid hit the planet. This is important because it can reveal how devastating the impact was, as very pronounced or shallow impacts are believed to be less destructive.

What the team found was that the rock probably hit the surface at an angle between 45 and 60 degrees. That's basically the worst case scenario for such an event, and he ensured that the asteroid attack had the maximum effect.

"Comparison of 3D numerical simulations of the Chicxulub scale impacts with geophysical observations suggests that the Chicxulub crater was formed by an inclined impact (45-60 ° to horizontal) from the northeast; several lines of evidence rule out a low angle impact (<30 °), ”says the study. "A steeply inclined impact produces an almost symmetrical distribution of ejected rock and releases more climate-changing gases per impact mass than a very shallow or nearly vertical impact."

It is impossible for us to know how things could have been different if the asteroid had approached a different and less destructive angle. Would the consequences have been less lethal for dinosaurs and other ancient species? Would dinosaurs have continued to dominate Earth, preventing the emergence of mammals (and us)? We can't know for sure, but it's kind of crazy to imagine it.

