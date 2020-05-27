Watch the launch of SpaceX, the NASA story

%MINIFYHTML654eae04bbef7d0c1c567b2cd883b47813%

3 … 2 … 1 … take off!

Wednesday May 27 mark POTThe historic Demo-2 mission, in which two astronauts will be launched on the International Space Station for the first time since 2011. This time, however, they will be aboard the Crew Dragon, a privately owned spacecraft.

Made in collaboration with Elon muskSpaceX, founded in 2002 with the goal of reducing space transportation costs to allow colonization of Mars, will be the first time that a commercial aerospace company has successfully brought humans into Earth orbit, a milestone that NASA has waited almost a decade for

Curious to know more? Keep scrolling to get all the details of this historic mission:

Who is involved?

Astronauts Bob Behnken, 49 and Doug Hurley, 53, are preparing for the expedition, which will make them the first astronauts in the United States to launch into the International Space Station since NASA withdrew its Space Shuttle Program in 2011.