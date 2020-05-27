Watch Nikki Bella's family panic as Artem makes a big announcement

Know the parents.

In this all-new exclusive Thursday clip Total fine, Nikki Bella get some shocking news from boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev about his next trip to France. Specifically, the first Dancing with the stars Pro reveals that his parents will be joining them abroad.

"I still have to tell you a bit, because you are so busy that my parents are coming to France," reports a giddy Artem to Nikki in front of Brie Bella. "Yes, they got a visa! So, yes, they will come to France."

This is understandably surprising to both Nikki and Brie.

"Oh my gosh, that's crazy," Brie declares.

"I know, we have a lot to talk about," adds Nikki.

Later, the retired WWE superstar states that she is "really excited,quot; and "really nervous,quot; about meeting Artem's parents.

"Artem hasn't seen them in years! And especially, at a time when I like the sound of super wine and I like to go and be free," Nikki says in a confessional. "Sometimes we know how that goes, so yeah."