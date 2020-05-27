Watch Nikki Bella's family panic as Artem makes a big announcement

Know the parents.
In this all-new exclusive Thursday clip Total fine, Nikki Bella get some shocking news from boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev about his next trip to France. Specifically, the first Dancing with the stars Pro reveals that his parents will be joining them abroad.
"I still have to tell you a bit, because you are so busy that my parents are coming to France," reports a giddy Artem to Nikki in front of Brie Bella. "Yes, they got a visa! So, yes, they will come to France."
This is understandably surprising to both Nikki and Brie.
"Oh my gosh, that's crazy," Brie declares.
"I know, we have a lot to talk about," adds Nikki.
Later, the retired WWE superstar states that she is "really excited,quot; and "really nervous,quot; about meeting Artem's parents.
"Artem hasn't seen them in years! And especially, at a time when I like the sound of super wine and I like to go and be free," Nikki says in a confessional. "Sometimes we know how that goes, so yeah."
While Artem only informs Nikki and Brie of their plan, it doesn't take long for the family to notice his red face. As the rest of the family learns about Artem's update, they become suspicious of his intentions.
"Mom, don't you think it's really weird?" Brie asks the mother Kathy Colace.
"He's up to something," Kathy replies.
In response, Brie informs Kathy that she took Artem's ring while shopping, but thought that "she wasn't going to receive a ring."
"Yes, I was sweating balls! He said, 'I can't afford this shit.'" Daniel BryanThe wife broadcasts it.
However, Kathy is still concerned as she is not sure that Nikki and Artem are ready for an engagement.
"I was with him a few weeks ago, he made a fake just to make fun of her," shares the twins' mother. "She almost kicked him off the mountain, she was so shocked."
"That's what worries me about going to France," says Brie. "I feel like if Artem were to propose to her soon, she would say no."
Despite Brie and Kathy's skepticism, John Laurinaitis He thinks Nikki will say "yes,quot; if asked.
"It looks like he's preparing a proposal," says Brie in a confessional. "When we were at the jewelry store, I thought he was just looking and I feel bad because I literally pushed him."
According to Brie, Artem needs to speak to her before Nikki rejects a proposal in front of her parents!
