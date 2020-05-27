Watch live right here as SpaceX launches NASA astronauts into space – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLe89e3a3e45fab838246cb31dd05de2e313%

NASA and SpaceX will launch a historic mission to the International Space Station today at 4:33 p.m. EDT.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will carry SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the ISS from the Kennedy Space Center.

The launch will stream live online, and you can view pre-launch coverage and the launch itself here.

NASA and SpaceX are about to make history. The space agency's Commercial Crew program sought to launch astronauts into space, and SpaceX's Crew Dragon is about to deliver on that promise for the first time. The launch, which will take place from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. EDT, and it is probably the largest NASA event in recent memory.

As expected from both NASA and SpaceX, the launch is streamed live so everyone can enjoy the historic moment from the comfort of their own sofas. There are several platforms that NASA is hosting a stream of the event, including YouTube and Twitch, but luckily for you, you can also watch it here.

The live stream is slated to begin long before the actual launch. The YouTube window below should be operational with the pre-launch schedule starting at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

When the time finally comes, we'll see a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carry a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule into the sky. The spacecraft is destined for the International Space Station, where it will deliver NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. The duo will remain on the space station for a few weeks and months, depending on what NASA decides upon arrival.

The fact that SpaceX has been facilitating this first manned launch from American soil since the space shuttle era is a surprise, at least to those who favored Boeing and its Starliner to beat Elon Musk's company. NASA hired both companies to develop crewed spacecraft, and early estimates suggested that Boeing was better equipped to meet NASA's demands.

That did not happen … at all. Boeing had a difficult couple of years, and its recent failure to send the Starliner to the ISS without an onboard crew ensured that SpaceX would have the opportunity to send a manned mission first. Meanwhile, Boeing has yet to complete that unmanned mission before NASA allows its astronauts to set foot inside the Starliner.

Before today's launch, NASA had been forced to pay Russia for seats on board its Soyuz rockets bound for the space station, or to lose the American presence in space entirely. Once the crew Dragon returns to Earth safely, NASA will finally have the opportunity to sign and certify it for future use, giving the space agency the freedom to send its astronauts into space whenever they want.

Image Source: Thomas Lammeyer / imageBROKER / Shutterstock