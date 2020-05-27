Wanda Sykes and Ray Romano Ready for 'Laughter In Lockdown' Fundraiser – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe5c8804ae9b7c06cb9870bbe761369c011%

Wanda Sykes, Judd Apatow, Ray Romano, Roy Wood Jr., Carl Reiner, Craig Robinson, Dave Attell, Jeff Ross and Jim Norton are among the list of stars prepared for Laughter at Lockdown, a two-hour, one-night broadcast event to benefit comedians and other comedy professionals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The broadcast will launch on Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 PT at nylaughs.org/lockdown. Proceeds will benefit struggling comedians and comedy club professionals as part of The Actors Fund's COVID-19 initiative. The special will be posted on YouTube after the initial broadcast.

Organized by Mo Amer from the Netflix special The Wanderer, Laughter in Lockdown will also include appearances and performances by Gary Gulman, Gina Yashere, Ian Edwards, Jon Fisch, Keith Robinson, Marina Franklin, Moody McCarthy, Pete Holmes, Robert Kelly, Ronny Chieng, Ted Greenberg, Sal Vulcano, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Vanessa Hollingshead, among others. Special appearances appear for Starrkeisha's Cher Squad and Piff The Magic Dragon (America has talent)

The benefit is presented by NY Laughs, a volunteer organization that uses comedy as a community outreach, and The Actors Fund. Executive producers are NY Laughs and Kristine Pregot.