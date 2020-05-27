Walt Disney World Unveils Plans To Reopen Parks

%MINIFYHTML4092e99835c0ea71a62cc82b3efacc1d13%

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) – Walt Disney World plans to reopen after being closed along with other Florida theme parks since mid-March due to the new coronavirus.

Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando will present their stage reopening proposals to an Orange County task force on Wednesday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said. If Demings approves them, the plans will be sent to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for approval.

With 77,000 workers, Disney World is Central Florida's largest employer.

Last week, Disney World allowed third-party businesses to open at its Disney Springs restaurant and shopping complex with new restrictions.

All workers and visitors over the age of 2 at Disney Springs must wear masks, temperatures are controlled at entrances to keep anyone a temperature of 100.4 degrees (38 degrees Celsius) or higher, and a limited number of people are admitted to allow social distancing at heights. -final outdoor shopping area with restaurants, cinemas, a bowling alley and a Cirque du Soleil theater.

Crosstown rival Universal Orlando presented its reopening proposal last week to county officials, saying its goal was to reopen on June 5. Officials approved those plans and sent them to the governor. Universal has also opened its dining and entertainment complex with restrictions similar to those of Disney Springs.

Earlier this month, Shanghai Disneyland became the first Disney theme park complex to reopen, with severe limits on the number of visitors allowed, required masks and temperature controls.

