Villa Park Gym Reopens, Defying Governor's Orders to Stay Closed – Up News Info Los Angeles

– One by one, members of The Strength Co. returned for their first weight training session in months.

The Villa Park gym reopened this week, defying the governor's orders to remain closed for now.

"Sometimes you have to make a quick decision," said owner Grant Broggi.

It quietly reopened on Memorial Day, with only half the team and customers. Typically eight clients train at a time, but the gym has been downsized to allow only four clients to enter small facilities at a time.

There is a long list of members waiting to train during one of the four gym sessions, three days a week.

While it was closed, Broggi came up with a unique idea to keep his gym afloat and allow members to maintain their training. He brought his weights and machines to his clients' homes and created Zoom training sessions.

Broggi said he used a philosophy he learned during his military service to persevere.

"General Neller, the commander of the Marine Corps during my active duty, always said:" We have to win. "He did not say:" How are we going to do it? What is going to happen? "He said:" We have to win. "

With medical-grade air filters, open doors, masked trainers, and 20 feet between weights, it's not only open for limited sessions, but continues to run its Zoom training program, which has gone international.

Broggi said he doesn't know what the future holds for COVID-19, but he does know that everyone will need strength to overcome it.

"We are here to empower people," he said. “They think they can't do it, and then they do it. It is the general adaptation syndrome. You applied stress to your body, your body went into recovery mode and said, "This can happen to me again." How do I prepare?

Governor Newsom has not announced an official reopening date for Orange County gyms. Several gym owners said they plan to reopen next week, regardless of the governor's orders.