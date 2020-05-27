Vidya Balan releases the first look at her short film, Natkhat

Vidya Balan hit the internet yesterday when she released the first poster for her short film Natkhat on social media. It is not only her first film, but she also becomes a producer with this one. Natkhat It is directed by Shaan Vyas and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Vidya Balan.

%MINIFYHTML663d80de97242aaca566582ca3770fc212% %MINIFYHTML663d80de97242aaca566582ca3770fc212%

The actress finished filming the short film last year. And now she is ready to show her love work to the public. In the poster, Vidya is lost in thought as a boy sits next to him, receiving a head massage. Sharing the first poster, Vidya wrote: "Ek kahaani sunoge …? Presenting the first look of my first short film as a producer and also as an actor #Natkhat."

Several Bollywood celebrities like Dia Mirza, Ekta Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Maanvi Gagroo and Keerthy Suresh reacted to Vidya's post and left congratulatory messages in the comment section.

%MINIFYHTML663d80de97242aaca566582ca3770fc213%

Last year, in July, Vidya had announced this project by sharing a photo of the movie's clapperboard. However, she had not mentioned its release date. She wrote: "I am happy and excited to share that a few days ago I made my first short film as an actor … The film is called Natkhat and it has me in a new role … that of producer. … I never had plans to become as a producer, but the story written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas propelled me in that direction … I can't wait to share it with my world and expect it to speak to you as it did to me. "