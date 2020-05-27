Video of white woman in Viral Central Park fired from work for racism

%MINIFYHTML1986e665b0980a7afd76c8be21ee16e313%

In the clip, which began circulating online on Monday, May 25, Amy Cooper was seen threatening to call the police for Christian Cooper, the biomedical editor of Health Science Communication.

Recently, a video went viral on social media featuring a white woman who apparently featured a racial profile of a black man while at Ramble, a nature reserve in New York's Central Park. In the clip, which began circulating online on Monday, May 25, the woman, who was later identified as Amy Cooper, was threatened with calling the police by Christian Cooper, the biomedical editor of Health Science Communication.

Amy, who worked as vice president of investment solutions at investment firm Franklin Templeton, was allegedly walking her dog without his leash, which meant he was violating the park's rules. It seemed like she was involved in an argument with Christian. "Sir, I'm asking you to stop taping me … I'm going to call the police!" She said, to which Christian replied, "Please call the police."

"I will tell you that an African American man threatens my life," he said. Fearlessly, Christian replied, "Please tell them what you want." Amy called the police and frantically reported to the cops: "Sorry, I am at the Ramble, and there is a man, African American, with a bicycle helmet. He is taping me and threatening me and my dog." … Sorry, I can't hear you. I'm being threatened by a man on The Ramble. Please send the police over there immediately. "

The video was first uploaded by Christian's sister Melody, who tweeted: "Oh, when Karens walks his dogs off leash at the famous Bramble in Central Park in New York, where it is clearly posted on the signs. that dogs MUST be on a leash at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid bird watcher) politely asks him to leash his dog. "

Christian Cooper's sister shared the video on Twitter.

It wasn't long before the clip became the conversation of Internet users to the point where it reached the woman's employer Franklin Templeton. "In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25," Franklin Templeton released a statement saying: "We take these matters very seriously and do not tolerate racism of any kind. While we are in the process of investigating the situation " , the employee involved has been placed on administrative leave. "

Franklin Templeton later revealed Tuesday that Amy had been fired. "Following our internal review of the Central Park incident yesterday, we made the decision to fire the employee involved, with immediate effect. We do not tolerate any form of racism in Franklin Templeton," the tweet read.

Franklin Templeton fired Amy Cooper after a racist incident.

Abandoned angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Inc. also released a statement about the incident, revealing that it lost its dog after images showed it nearly drowned the puppy. "I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially that man, his family. It was unacceptable and I humbly and totally apologize to all who have seen that video, to all who have been offended … to all who think of me in less light and I understand why they do it … When I think of the police, I am such a blessed person. I especially realized today that I think of (the police) as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has made me realize that there are so many people in this country that don't have that luxury, "he wrote Monday.