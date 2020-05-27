Ventura Police Investigate Sexual Assault and Homicide on Popular Bike Lane

%MINIFYHTML8ab17b8b52ac3f9f78f1a3e3df83437311%

VENTURA (CBSLA) – Runners and walkers on Tuesday filled the bike path behind the Ventura County Fairgrounds, right next to the beach.

But not far away, officers from the Ventura Police Department said they were investigating a sexual assault and murder.

"It's scary because we generally walk a lot down this path," said Brenda Santana, a walker.

Santana and her mother, Maria, said they were surprised to hear the news.

"It is very disappointing," said Bianca Macías, another walker. "As a young woman, unfortunately we always have to be aware of our surroundings."

Police said a woman was walking her dog to Emma Wood State Beach on May 5 when a man who was following her sexually assaulted her.

But when the woman asked for help, officials said three or four people, who may have lived in a homeless camp at the bottom of the river, went to help. And officers said they could have gone too far to protect the woman.

The sexual assault suspect, identified as José Méndez, 31, was found beaten and unconscious. Mendez died of his injuries on Monday.

"People take things into their own hands," Cmdr. Tom Higgins of Ventura PD said. "But by doing it, some people can commit a crime and that's what we don't want."

Police said they have spoken to several people involved in the incident. And while no arrests have been made, those responsible could still face serious charges.

"We are actively investigating such a murder," said Higgins. "Then those people could be arrested for murder."

And back on the bike path, the women said the assault and murder were terrible reminders to pay attention to their surroundings.

"Honestly, I don't think it's keeping me as safe as it should, which is a bit naive," said Macias.

Ventura police said they were working with the California Park police.