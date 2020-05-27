US Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Joseph Brown abruptly resigns – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLa6bf30bee58c252af4c695c100175d0713%

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A US attorney. USA In Texas representing the Dallas area and beyond, he announced his resignation on Tuesday, without explaining his departure.

%MINIFYHTMLa6bf30bee58c252af4c695c100175d0714% %MINIFYHTMLa6bf30bee58c252af4c695c100175d0714%

Joseph D. Brown, who has served as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas since 2018 after being appointed by President Donald Trump, will step down on May 31, according to a statement.

The statement does not give a reason for the 50-year-old chief prosecutor's departure, except to say that "he will seek opportunities in the public and private sectors,quot; and "some of them will be evident in the coming days." It also doesn't say who would lead the office in the meantime; The extensive jurisdiction extends from the Dallas suburbs to Beaumont.

Brown and a spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment.

Brown's resignation comes two months after ProPublica reported that his office spent years pursuing a criminal case against Walmart for its opioid prescription practices, only to hinder him after the giant's lawyers appealed to top officials at the Department of Justice.

%MINIFYHTMLa6bf30bee58c252af4c695c100175d0715%

The report describes an internal fight over the possible prosecution that ended with senior department officials who ordered Brown to withdraw.

Walmart has denied that any of its employees has committed crimes. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

In Tuesday's statement, Brown referred to the successful prosecution of his "pill factory,quot; medical office, including one named in ProPublica's history.

"We must win the fight against opioid abuse to save our country," he said. “But to be effective, we must be willing to prosecute all facets of the expansive network that feeds these destructive drugs in our communities. Both large and small players must comply with equal justice under the law "

The attorneys of the United States are appointed by the President and are subject to confirmation by the Senate. They may resign or be fired during a change of administration, but some serve under multiple presidents.

Before his appointment, Brown had worked for years as a district attorney in Grayson County, Texas.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)