United States and Syfy's GLAAD team for National Pride Month programming – Up News Info

June is National Pride Month, and to celebrate it, USA Network and Syfy partner with GLAAD for a cross-platform campaign highlighting the positive representation of the LGBTQ + community throughout the month.

For the campaign, the two networks will include Pride-themed marathons, personalized short videos, fan testimonials, public service announcements, all-new podcast episodes, and a variety of new editorials. GLAAD will support through its digital and social media platforms, as well as public service announcements with resource links and donations. In addition to that, there will be virtual events and actor BD Wong (Nora from Queens, Mr. Robot) will appear in personalized content in the USA. USA during marathons.

"During a time when many Pride events have been canceled, Syfy and the US are offering viewers a place to celebrate and feel celebrated with specialized content in honor of National Pride Month," said Chris McCumber, President, USA USA And Syfy. "We are very grateful for GLAAD's advocacy and association towards positive representation, and we look forward to coming together to celebrate the LGBTQ + community throughout June."

"Syfy and the US have a long history of sharing LGBTQ stories that entertain, illuminate and inspire, and this Pride month will bring powerful content and series to fans around the world," said Rich Ferraro, GLAAD Director of Communications. . "During a month of Pride when many members of the LGBTQ community will not be able to meet in person, the visibility of LGBTQ is more important than ever and the content from Syfy and the US will help ensure that the spirit of Pride continues to shine."

Syfy's center for female and non-binary voices Syfy Fangrrls will change its branding from "It's a fan thing" to "It's a pride thing" for the network's pride campaign during June. Your schedule will include:

Wynonna earp Marathons "#WayHaught Wednesdays" (June 3, 6-9am; June 10 6: 30-9: 30am; June 17 6: 30-9: 30am, June 24 6-10am): SYFY Favorite Cult Series Marathons Wynonna earp with episodes from seasons 1 and 2 centered on the beloved couple of the program Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell); will feature brand new custom content highlighting the passionate "Earpers" fan base that will discuss how the show has impacted their lives

%MINIFYHTML3b84605456fd817ce62000d9cbd81e4115%

Xena: warrior princess Pride marathons (June 4, 6: 30-11: 30am; June 11, 6am-12pm; June 18, 6:30 am-12: 30pm; June 25 6: 30-11: 30am): The Marathons of The legendary adventure series will all include – new custom content featuring stars Lucy Lawless and Renee O & # 39; Connor discussing representation, as well as highlighting fans who have been influenced by the series.

Tramp queenEnd of season (June 4 11 / 10pm): Based on the Vault Comics comic series, Tramp queen It was created by a team of women-only writers and directors, and will air its season 1 finale on National Pride Month.

Compulsive content: In June, Syfy will air fan favorites, including Killjoys, Vagrant Queen, Van Helsing, Xena: The Warrior Princess and the acquisition of Syfy Wire Looking for Leia.

In addition, Syfy Fanggrls' Pride editorial podcasts will include Factoids "Pride Burst", Interstitials Strong Female Pride featuring LGBTQ + creators, fan-made Pride spots, "Strong Female Characters: Uncoded" podcast, a list of Recommended media with LGBTQ themes, as well as other queer-themed editorial features.

The United States will celebrate with specially selected marathons and content including:

Law and order: SVU – Marathon "Get up with pride" Organized by BD Wong (June 7, 9 am-11pm): Specially curated marathon of fan-favorite crime drama with shocking LGBTQ + stories.

Modern Family Marathons (All month in the US): Marathons packed with fan-favorite family comedy series that broke down barriers to LGBTQ + representation. Topics include "Love is Love", "Here Come Boyfriends", "My Two Dads" and more.

Talk Stoop Pride week interviews (June 1 to 5 throughout the day from 11 am to 3 pm): These short interviews organized by Nessa Diab will include Carson Kressley, Gigi Gorgeous, Wanda Sykes, Natalie Morales, Cynthia Germanotta, Jonathan Adler, and Simon Doonan, and will focus on advocating for equality and celebrating members of the LGBTQ + community