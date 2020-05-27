Tyler "Ninja" Blevins Announces 'Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite' – Up News Info

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is the world's most recognizable professional gamer.

On Wednesday Blevins announced Ninja battles with Fortnite, a series of live competitions featuring 60 of the world's best Fortnite game players and personalities. Confirmed entrants, including Nick Eh 30, Bugha, Ewok, NateHill, Reverse2K, will compete for a share of a $ 400,000 prize pool.

The series begins May 28 at www.mixer.com/Ninja.

Each transmitter will be filmed in the safety of its own home and on its platform of choice. Fans will be able to see and interact with competitors over the course of six online tournaments through July. Popular Fortnite launchers BallaTW and MonsterDface will provide live commentary for each competition.

Ninja battles with Fortnite It is the first Mixer series produced by Ninja. (Ninja left behind his 14 million Twitch followers last year for an exclusive streaming deal with Microsoft's Mixer platform.) The show is a collaboration between Ninja and his management team, Loaded.

"I joined Mixer to push boundaries, create different types of streaming content, and interact with fans in new ways," said Ninja. "Ninja battles brings a new type of game to the community. I am excited to share this competitive experience with my fans and to have my fellow players and friends participate. ”

New episodes will air on Thursdays at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET.