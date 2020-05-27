Two-faced kitty named biscuits and gravy dies four days after birth – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLf3d9e5a3d664b080c28cb820fa0ad5a914% %MINIFYHTMLf3d9e5a3d664b080c28cb820fa0ad5a914%

Biscuits and Gravy, a two-faced kitten that captured national attention after being born in Oregon last week, died.

The rare kitten Janus, named for the Roman god Janus, often depicted with two faces in mythology, was one of a litter born Wednesday on a farm in eastern Albany. He suffered from a rare birth defect called dysprosopus, or cranial duplication. Most Janus cats don't live more than a day.

"We are not super optimistic, but he seems very lively and has an appetite and appears to be working quite well," the cat's owner, BJ King, told Up News Info affiliate KOIN on Thursday.

Biscuits and Gravy has left the building … : (https://t.co/U8ph9UsGJX – KOIN News (@KOINNews) May 24, 2020

BJ's wife Kyla said she contacted her vet to learn more about the kitten's condition, how to care for it, and its chances of survival. She learned that there was not much that could be done medically for the little creature. All he could do was make him comfortable and help him eat.

Biscuits and Gravy passed away on Saturday night within four days.

The Kings bottle fed Biscuits and Gravy ("Biscuit,quot; for short) and Kyla kept him warm by stuffing him into his shirt and even slept all night in a separate room because BJ is allergic to cats.

The one kitten could "meow from one mouth and eat from the other," BJ said.

