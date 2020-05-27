Twitter marks Trump's tweet with a fact check tag for the first time

%MINIFYHTMLbcd9ad81339c56be08fd0d179c1c23e913%

Twitter on Tuesday added a fact-check tag to a tweet from President Trump, the first time the social media platform has used that tag for the president's tweets. The tweet now includes a link that directs users to information that debunks the president's false claims about vote-by-mail fraud.

%MINIFYHTMLbcd9ad81339c56be08fd0d179c1c23e914% %MINIFYHTMLbcd9ad81339c56be08fd0d179c1c23e914%

Twitter added the tag to two tweets Trump published Tuesday morning, in which he alleged that mail ballots it will be "substantially fraudulent,quot; and will result in a "Rigorous Election,quot;. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the mail vote, but Trump had been spreading their unfounded claims for weeks as more states expand voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both tweets now have a label that says, "Get the ballot data by mail." The label leads to One page saying that the president's tweets are not true.

THERE IS NO WAY (ZERO!) That mail ballots are much less than substantially fraudulent. Mailboxes will be stolen, ballots will be falsified and even illegally printed and fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending ballots to millions of people, to anyone ….. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

"These claims are without foundation, according to CNN, the Washington Post and others," the page says. "Experts say mail ballots are seldom related to voter fraud." The page also includes tweets from major media outlets and journalists giving information on the vote by mail and Trump's claims.

Twitter said in a statement to Up News Info News that the president's two tweets "contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been tagged to provide additional context around mail ballots." He said the label was in line with a new approach. announced this month to start tagging tweets with disputed or misleading information.

When asked if Twitter planned to continue tagging Mr. Trump's tweets, a spokeswoman noted a new policy that Twitter "can use these tags and warning messages to provide additional explanations or clarifications in situations where the risks of harm associated with A Tweet is serious minor but where people may still be confused or misled by the content. "

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Twitter also increased efforts to tag and remove tweets that spread misleading information about the virus and possible cures. But this is the first time Twitter has intervened in one of the president's tweets, after years of taking a non-intervention approach in his posts that contain falsehoods, conspiracy theories and threats.

%MINIFYHTMLbcd9ad81339c56be08fd0d179c1c23e915%

Trump replied On twitter, tweeting that Twitter "is now interfering in the 2020 presidential election." He doubled down on his unsubstantiated claims about voting by mail and added: "Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!"

…. Twitter is completely suffocating FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

The president's campaign also accused Twitter of an anti-conservative bias, which Trump has often done in the past.

"We always knew that Silicon Valley would do everything possible to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting his message across to voters," said Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale. He said the media's Twitter quote was "just a smokescreen that Twitter is using to try to give its obvious political tactics some false credibility."

Parscale added: "There are many reasons why the Trump campaign withdrew all of our Twitter advertising months ago, and his clear political bias is one of them." Twitter, in fact, banned all political advertising in november 2019.

The tag came the same day that Twitter decided not to take any action on a different set of Trump's tweets with false information. Twitter said it would not remove the president's tweets spreading a false conspiracy theory about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough involved in the death of a staff member 19 years ago.

Trump links Scarborough to unfounded conspiracy theory

the widower of staff memberTimothy Klausutis had sent a letter to the Twitter CEO asking the platform to remove Trump's tweets.

"I ask you to intervene in this case because the President of the United States took something that does not belong to him, the memory of my dead wife, and perverted it for political gain," wrote Klausutis.

Twitter allowed the tweets to remain. He issued a statement that did not explain the decision, but seemed to hint at the action now being taken under the fact-checking label.

"We deeply regret the pain that these statements and the attention they attract are causing the family," the Twitter statement said. "We have been working to expand the features and policies of existing products so that we can more effectively address things like this in the future, and we hope to have those changes soon."