Twitter CEO Explains Why They've Saved Trump's Tweets About Scarborough – Up News Info

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suggested that Donald Trump's conspiracy tweets about Joe Scarborough should be left in public conversation, "especially with our world leaders," apparently rejecting calls for the platform to remove the president's posts.

At the annual Twitter meeting on Wednesday, Dorsey was asked if the platform would remove the tweets. After Trump claimed that the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, a former Scarborough aide, was an unsolved case and that the Good morning joe the co-host was involved, Klausutis' widower, Timothy Klausutis, sent a letter to Dorsey asking him to remove the President's positions due to the pain it has caused the family.

"We feel terrible about what the family is going through as a result of these actions and these behaviors, and we are doing everything we can to make sure we continue to encourage healthy discussion and healthy conversation on Twitter," Dorsey said. "We also believe that it is important for people to have conversations about what is happening, especially with our world leaders, that they can push back, that they can tell the truth to power, that they can share and show why this particular behavior is not correct. , and not only."

He also suggested that another route would be through the courts.

"We also believe that it is critical for people to take over the legal system and the courts," said Dorsey. "We want to make sure that we are doing our part to maintain the integrity of the conversation, and the biggest risk here … is misleading information, intentionally misleading people into taking action or not taking action. We believe it is absolutely dangerous. AND something that we can really push for. But there are a number of things where the best place to take this action is within the legal system and within that process. "

