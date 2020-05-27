Twitter cancels Shaun King again – He says he's a fraud and a white man!

Twitter again canceled activist Shaun King, accusing him of being a fraud and a scammer.

The most recent cancellation comes when the Daily Beast published a lengthy article about King, detailing his alleged scams, along with contributions from several of his former employees.

"Shaun King continues to raise money and asks where he is going," the article was titled.

"The #ShaunKingLetMeDown hashtag, a recurring trending topic on Twitter, is often used to tag threads that list issues with the many projects King has launched, raised for funds, and then abruptly closes before completion. The list includes a 2011 fundraiser for mountain climbing, abandoned four days of training, according to King's own book; a 2014 fundraiser for King & # 39; s Life Goals University; and a crowdfunding fund that pays for tips that lead to the identification of neo-Nazis, "the article says in part.

Questions about King's fundraising have been raised time and time again, and King's racial identity has often been widely speculated, with many saying he is a white man.

Twitter is urging the public not to donate to their fundraising efforts.