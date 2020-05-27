Tupperware is a good substitute for children's pool

Graphic: Up News Info (Photos: Shutterstock Graphic: Up News Info (Photos: Shutterstock

The clearest sign I have accepted The limitations of this summer is that I recently ordered $ 100 "Inflatable Dinosaur Play Center". It is a primary colored pool that requires an air mattress pump and measures approximately 8 by 6 feet. There is a slide, a waterfall and an open-mouthed dinosaur to throw balls. It's monstrously awful, but it seemed like the solution to my problems, some of them, anyway. It will not address the questions currently causing the stress crisis on my neck, when my son will be able to play with another child again, if it will be safe to send him back to kindergarten in the short term, but it may be, just a little bit, solve Summer heat, toddler entertainment, and early cancellation of much-needed vacations.

Naturally, it is delayed in shipping.

Then the other afternoon during a heat wave in the Bay Area, I was pushed inventively out of desperation. When I left work and my husband came in, I said out loud to my son, "We need a big container for water." I knocked on his closet. I opened some cabinets in the kitchen. I looked at a garbage can, as sweat accumulated on my forehead. Then I ventured into the garage, where I found a large Tupperware container for storage. "This is your new group," I explained. "Let's fill this up with water and you can sit on it!" He replied like any little boy: "I want to do that!" I filled it halfway with hot water from the sink, loaded it outside, added a little water from the hose. Then we collect all the waterproof toys from the house and throw them in the Tupperware. My son got up quickly and started playing without interruption for 30 minutes straight. He came back later that afternoon for another 30 minutes.

It was glorious, it was heaven, no "inflatable play center" required. This is useful in its own right, but also to clarify what has always been true: the dino pool is for me.