Trump threatens Twitter for fact checks: what's next?

%MINIFYHTML929bd30468ec0fb8bbf89dd524444f1011%

Oakland, California – Twitter has taken the unprecedented step of adding fact-check warnings to two of President Donald Trump's tweets that falsely branded mail ballots as "substantially fraudulent,quot; and predicted a "Rigorous Election." On Wednesday, the president threatened to impose a new regulation on social media companies or even "shut them down."

%MINIFYHTML929bd30468ec0fb8bbf89dd524444f1012% %MINIFYHTML929bd30468ec0fb8bbf89dd524444f1012%

But Twitter's move and Trump's reaction raise a number of questions, including why Twitter acted now, how it decides when to use those warnings, and what its assumed new role means for the 2020 presidential election in the United States.

QUESTION: Twitter has resisted taking action on Trump's tweets for years, despite the president's story of spreading misinformation and abuse on the platform. What changed?

ANSWER: Trump has pushed the limits of Twitter for years, using it to attack his rivals, talk to his base, and just blow off steam. Until Tuesday, it had never faced sanctions, although other world leaders did.

But things started to change earlier this year when misinformation about the coronavirus began to spread. Twitter began tagging tweets that spread disputed or misleading claims about the virus with "get the facts,quot; links for more information, including news stories and fact checks.

Twitter said it would add such warnings to other tweets that could confuse users. Tweets deemed "harmful,quot; would be removed entirely. Trump's vote-by-mail tweets were the first non-pandemics Twitter flagged this way.

Those tweets met Twitter's specific criteria for disinformation on certain issues, including the coronavirus, how to vote in elections, and the census. There is no such policy for other topics. Trump's previous tweets about Joe Scarborough, which unfoundedly suggested that the TV presenter and former Republican congressman had committed a murder 20 years ago, did not fall into a specific category of misinformation, which is probably why they remain. intact.

The Twitter action is "indicative that the public outcry reached such a fever pitch that the company feels it needs to take action," said Jennifer Grygiel, a communications professor at Syracuse University who uses their / their pronouns. It is a "sign that Twitter fears public opinion more than the president who cries wolf too often," they added.

QUESTION: Could Trump follow through on his threats to regulate or even shut down social media companies? Could Congress or the Federal Communications Commission help you do this?

ANSWER: It is highly unlikely.

Jack Balkin, a Yale University law professor and expert on the First Amendment, said any attempt to regulate social media companies for the content on his site will likely need the approval and approval of Congress, and will almost certainly face strong legal challenges. Meanwhile, the FCC has no jurisdiction over internet companies like Twitter.

What is clear, Balkin said, is the limit of Trump's authority to impose his own rules. While the president may request an investigation or issue some sort of executive order, he cannot override laws written by Congress and embedded in the constitution. But that is not the point, he said.

"This is an attempt by the president to, as we used to say in basketball, work the referees," said Balkin. "You are threatening and coaxing the idea that these people in your corporate boardrooms think twice about what they are doing."

%MINIFYHTML929bd30468ec0fb8bbf89dd524444f1013%

Former federal judge Michael McConnell, who now heads the Center for Constitutional Law at Stanford Law School, also said Trump lacks the legal power to back up his threat. "It does not have that authority," he said in an email. "It's just pouring out."

QUESTION: Trump published the same complaint about the mail ballots on Facebook on Tuesday, but the company has not taken any action. Does Twitter's decision increase betting for other social media companies?

ANSWER: Not for Facebook, it doesn't.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday that technology platforms should not be in the business of separating fact from fiction on their platforms.

"I think we have a different policy than Twitter in this regard, I firmly believe that Facebook should not be the arbiter of the truth of everything people say online," Zuckerberg said in a Fox News interview that aired on Wednesday. "In general, private companies, especially these platform companies, should not be in a position to do so."

Facebook has long directly resisted politicians who verify the facts, including the ads they post on its site. The company has a policy against voter interference that includes misrepresenting "dates, places, times, and methods of voting,quot; among other things, but has not applied these rules to the Trump publication.

And Facebook, which works with media outlets such as The Associated Press to verify factual claims on its site, does not allow Trump or other politicians to directly attach fact checks to Facebook posts.

However, Facebook and Twitter share similar policies on misinformation in voting, including bans around posts that confuse how or where to vote. In addition, Facebook reduces the circulation of posts on social networks if any of the dozens of media with which it associates qualifies them as false verifies the claims on its site.

QUESTION: How does Twitter decide which tweets are marked with the warnings? What about tweets?

ANSWER: Trump's tweets were marked after someone reported them. That could happen to anyone, but Twitter emphasizes that it cannot monitor every tweet. The company makes its own decision about it, unlike Facebook, which outsources such work to external fact-checkers.

Tweets marked this way are not degraded, hidden or "muted,quot; in any way, Twitter said.

Lisa Fazio, a professor of psychology and expert on misinformation at Vanderbilt University, said the fact check link is "problematic,quot; because it does not directly question the false information in the tweets. On its own, he said, "Getting the facts,quot; could mean the president is right, and here is the evidence. The rebuttal is pretty weak. "

QUESTION: What does this mean for the US presidential elections? USA 2020?

ANSWER: Twitter says users can expect to see more such flags thrown in misleading tweets about the vote.

Whether or not Twitter sticks to the practice depends on how much pressure the public and the media are holding, Grygiel said. It is also unclear how effective it will be.

"Some research shows that labeling can make some people go deeper and resist," said Grygiel.

__

The Associated Press writers Mae Anderson and Tali Arbel in New York, Amanda Seitz in Chicago and David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island contributed to this story.