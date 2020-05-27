Trump threatens to shut down social media after Twitter posts his posts – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLd538482e5cc632bfebff59eab69e508413%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Wednesday morning and threatened to shut down social media after the San Francisco-based company verified two of his posts this week.

%MINIFYHTMLd538482e5cc632bfebff59eab69e508414% %MINIFYHTMLd538482e5cc632bfebff59eab69e508414%

In the midst of several posts early Wednesday, Trump tweeted: “Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservative voices. We will either tightly regulate them, or close them, before we can allow this to happen. We saw what they tried to do and failed in 2016. We can't allow a more sophisticated version of that … to happen again. Just as we cannot allow large-scale mail ballots to take root in our country. It would be free for all cheating, forgery and theft of ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Similarly, social networks. Clean your act, NOW !!!! ”

Trump did not elaborate on what actions he could take, but raises the stakes for Twitter and Facebook, as they grapple with alleged misleading claims about voting by mail and hints that a cable television newscaster had a hand on the death of an assistant decades ago.

Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Trump's outburst on Twitter followed an unprecedented decision by the platform Tuesday night to apply a fact-check tag to Trump's content for the first time.

%MINIFYHTMLd538482e5cc632bfebff59eab69e508415%

The tag, which Twitter has designed to combat misinformation and unverified claims, is linked to a selected page with links and article summaries describing how Trump's claims in mail ballots are unfounded.

Shortly after the labels were applied, Trump turned to Twitter to claim that the company "is interfering in the 2020 presidential election,quot; and "suffocating the FREE SPEECH." He added that "it will not allow it to happen."

But Twitter's fact-checking decision raised more questions about whether it would apply the same treatment to Trump's misleading claims about Lori Klausutis, the assistant to former Rep. Joe Scarborough, a prominent Trump critic.

In recent days, Trump has made unsubstantiated allegations in Scarborough suggesting that he was responsible for Klausutis' death. The claims have been undermined by the official autopsy, which found that Klausutis had an undiagnosed heart condition.

Klausutis' husband Timothy Klausutis reiterated that in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey last week, saying that Trump's claims denigrated his wife's memory for the perceived political gain.

Twitter told CNN Business that it will not remove tweets about Scarborough.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.