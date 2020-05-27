Trump threatens social media after Twitter verified – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Trump threatens social media after Twitter verified - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTMLa72e1989e17054ec261590972b230fb013%

%MINIFYHTMLa72e1989e17054ec261590972b230fb014%

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened social media companies with new regulation or even closed a day after Twitter added fact checks to two of his tweets.

The president cannot unilaterally regulate or close the companies, which would require the action of Congress or the Federal Communications Commission. But that did not stop Trump from issuing a strong warning.

Claiming that the tech giants "silence conservative voices," Trump tweeted: "We will either vigorously regulate them or shut them down before we can allow this to happen."

And he repeated his unsubstantiated claim, which sparked his latest showdown with Silicon Valley, that expanding mail-in voting "would be free to everyone in deceit, forgery, and theft of ballots."

Trump and his campaign lashed out furiously Tuesday after Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called the mail ballots "fraudulent,quot; and predicted that "mailboxes would be stolen," among other things. Beneath the tweets, there is now a "Get the facts about the ballots by mail,quot; link that guides users to a Twitter "moments,quot; page with fact checks and news stories about Trump's unsubstantiated claims .

%MINIFYHTMLa72e1989e17054ec261590972b230fb015%

Trump responded on Twitter, accusing the platform of "interfering in the 2020 presidential election,quot; and insisting that "as president, I will not allow this to happen." Its 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said Twitter's "clear political bias,quot; had prompted the campaign to withdraw "all of our Twitter advertising months ago." Twitter has banned all political advertising since last November.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here