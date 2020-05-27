Trump threatens social media after Twitter verified it

%MINIFYHTML9e2258816860ba7e08abf090c8dd021c13%

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened social media companies with a new regulation or even shutting down after Twitter moved a day earlier to add factual checks to two of his tweets.

Claiming that the tech giants "silence conservative voices," Trump said, "we will either vigorously regulate them or shut them down before we can allow this to happen."

And he repeated his unsubstantiated claim, which sparked his latest showdown with Silicon Valley, that expanding mail-in voting "would be free to everyone in deceit, forgery, and theft of ballots."

The president cannot unilaterally regulate or close social media companies, as such movements would require action by Congress or the Federal Communications Commission.

Trump and his campaign lashed out furiously Tuesday after Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called the mail ballots "fraudulent,quot; and predicted they would "steal mailboxes," among other things. Beneath the tweets, there is now a "Get the facts about the ballots by mail,quot; link that guides users to a Twitter "moments,quot; page with fact checks and news stories about Trump's unsubstantiated claims .

Trump responded on Twitter, accusing the platform of "interfering in the 2020 presidential election,quot; and insisting that "as president, I will not allow this to happen." Its 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said Twitter's "clear political bias,quot; had prompted the campaign to withdraw "all of our Twitter advertising months ago." Twitter has banned all political advertising since last November.

Trump did not explain his threat Wednesday, and the call to expand regulation appeared to run counter to long-standing conservative principles on deregulation.

But some Trump allies, who have alleged bias on the part of tech companies, have wondered if platforms like Twitter and Facebook should continue to enjoy liability protections as "platforms,quot; under federal law, or be treated more like publishers, than They could face contention lawsuits.

Protections have been credited with allowing unrestricted growth of the Internet for more than two decades, but now some Trump allies argue that social media companies face increased scrutiny.

"Great technology receives a large amount of money from the federal government," Republican Senator Josh Hawley told Fox News. "They get this special immunity, this special immunity from lawsuits and liability that is worth billions of dollars to them every year. Receive subsidies from federal taxpayers to censure conservatives, to censure people who criticize China."