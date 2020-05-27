TrueCaller: Truecaller record of 4.75 crore Indians for sale, claims report; company denies hack – latest news

%MINIFYHTML830516b695b0c599c8d9bad95c70c00913%

A cybercriminal has released records of 4.75 million Crore Indians who claim to have been obtained from the Truecaller online directory for approximately Rs 75,000, according to online intelligence firm Cyble. A Truecaller spokesperson denied any violations of its database, saying it is a compiled database that is sold using the company name to make the data look credible.

"Our researchers have identified a reputable vendor, who is selling 47.5 million Truecaller Indian records for $ 1,000 (about Rs 75,000). The data is from 2019. We were also surprised with such a low price," said Cyble. on a blog.

The data for sale includes phone numbers, gender, city, mobile network, Facebook ID, etc.

"Cyble researchers are progressing with their analysis, but clearly, this leak may have a potential impact on broader users in India, such as spam, scams, identity theft, etc. We will update this blog as we learn more." Cyble said.



When contacted, a Truecaller spokesperson said, "There has been no violation of our database and all of our user information is secure. We take the privacy of our users and the integrity of our services extremely seriously and are continually monitoring suspicious activity. "

The spokesperson said the company has information on a similar data sale in May 2019.

"What they have here is probably the same data set as before. It's easy for bad actors to compile multiple databases of phone numbers and put a Truecaller stamp. By doing so, it gives the data some credibility and makes it easier for them to task "We urge the public and users not to be victims of such bad actors whose main motive is to defraud people with their money," the spokesperson said.

Personal data leaked by cybercriminals leads to various nefarious activities, such as identity theft, scams, and corporate espionage.

Last week, Cyble viewed personal data of 2.9 million Indians being sold on the dark web obtained from job websites.

