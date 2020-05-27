Troy Ave urges Jim Jones to come for Tekashi 6ix9ine

Troy Ave is also not the biggest fan of Tekashi 6ix9ine. In your new podcast, The de facto show, Just marking its first episode, Troy Ave dropped several talking points that many fans will find highly entertaining.

As reported today, Troy Ave also shot Joe Budden for allegedly acting "emotionally,quot; on his own podcast. Troy Ave says it is because he has been taking a lot of drugs or maybe because he and Fabolous have slept with all the women he has loved.

In addition to the comments mentioned above, Troy Ave also spoke about the Tekashi 6ix9ine controversy. In case you missed it, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been making waves in the hip-hop world for his new song, "GOOBA,quot;, which recently reached gold status.

In addition, he broke records on YouTube also for accumulating the most visits in a 24-hour period. On the other hand, Troy Ave does not believe that anything happens to Daniel Hernández, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, in the short term.

That said, Troy Ave believes that something should be done. Ave joked that maybe UFC fighter Jim Jones would come to beat the rapper up. According to Troy, if anyone were to get mad, it would be Jim Jones because Tekahsi allegedly sent Mel Murda to jail, whom Troy described as Jim's "man,quot;.

You can watch the podcast episode below:

"He's screwed," Troy commented. Troy went on to say that the streets are a "myth,quot; and that nothing will happen to Tekashi 6ix9ine if he had to guess. Additionally, Troy said that the same rappers should maintain the same energy they have on social media when they see him on the streets.

Troy Ave isn't the only artist talking about Tekashi 6ix9ine these days. Other stars, including Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg, have had their own words of choice for the controversial artist, who was released from prison after reaching a plea agreement.

Tekashi's actions gave him the dubious "snitch,quot; mark, possibly one of the worst.



