Troy Ave claims he and Fabolous slept with all of Joe Budden's girlfriends

Troy Ave had something to say about Joe Budden on his new podcast, Hot New Hip Hop reported. Today, Troy Ave claimed The Facto Show that he and Fabolous had sex with each and every one of Joe Budden's ex-girlfriends.

Troy Ave has just reportedly released his new podcast, The Facto ShowSo I had some juicy stories for people to listen to. Troy jokingly referred to Joe Budden as "Hoe Buttons,quot; in addition to describing him as an "emotional,quot; man.

Troy joked that he knows the real reason Joe Budden is behaving the way Troy perceives. Ave claimed on the podcast that Joe Budden was an "emotional motherfucker,quot; and was probably high; It could even be a drug addict.

Passing the drug theory, Troy Ave also said that he knows the reason why Joe Budden is always causing drama. Troy joked that a major factor in Joe's alleged emotional disposition is that he and Fabolous had sex with every woman he ever loved.

In the YouTube video, below, Joe Budden's comments start around the 52:05 mark.

During the same podcast, Troy Ave also urged Jim Jones to come for the controversial artist Tekashi 6ix9ine. Troy says the famous fighter should give Tekashi a solid beating and let him know how the hip-hop world feels about his snitching ways.

In case you missed it, Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison earlier this year after he struck a deal with federal prosecutors. The "GOOBA,quot; artist agreed to tell the federal government what they would like to know regarding Nine Trey Gangsta's Bloods.

Tekahsi was initially looking at a life sentence, but only ended up serving a little less than two years behind bars. Regardless, her decision to save her own skin didn't go down well with many respected members of the hip-hop community.

Some of the biggest names in bringing the rapper to the task include Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg.



