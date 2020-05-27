Troika's new CEO Ben Hall gives first interview – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd0c4235f0794e027ca68561184acb3e313%

EXCLUSIVE: British talent agency Blue Chip Troika, which represents more than 300 clients, is undergoing a significant transition after the announced departure of co-founders Conor McCaughan and Michael Duff after 15 years at the helm. In his first interview in office, we spoke with new CEO Ben Hall about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Hall directed Curtis Brown as CEO from 2012 to 2018. He served as the joint CEO of Original Talent following the acquisition of Curtis Brown from 2016 until his departure last April. He has also acted as an executive producer on multiple film and television projects, including the BBC and Amazon. McMafia. In his new role, he will support the existing leadership team and lead the development and growth of the division in both the United Kingdom and the United States. He will report directly to the Drama and Comedy Board.

The UK executive only started at Troika last week, just in time for his name change as YMU Drama and Comedy. The YMU group of agencies is backed by the European private equity firm Trilantic Europe.

It is a delicate moment for the agency, whose list of stellar clients includes Michael Fassbender, Ruth Wilson, Lena Headey, Daniel Kaluuya, Karen Gillan, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michaela Coel, Joe Cole, Peter Capaldi and Matt Smith.

Until recently, one of Troika's most precious assets was Fifty shades and The fall the star Jamie Dornan, but we understand by multiple sources that the actor is no longer in the agency (he does not appear on his website either). Fassbender is supposed to ultimately follow his longtime agent McCaughan, with whom he also has production company DMC Film. Of the names mentioned above, Fassbender, Headey and Coel are not currently on the client list on the website. In IMDB, Troika is not listed as a contact for Headey and Coel. Troika declined to comment on the status of the talent.

McCaughan and Duff brought in many of the agency's stars, whose contracts officially run through the end of the year. We hear that both men will enjoy sizable paydays and will have to carry out decent periods of landscaping license before they can launch new ventures, which are also expected. It remains to be seen how many of the Troika list will also be looking for new pastures.

Here is our interview with Hall, in which he looks at the current outlook, company direction, and agency listing.

DEADLINE: Ben, congratulations on the new concert. Why does this move make sense to you now?

Ben hall: I have known the boys for a long time. Neil (Global CEO Neil Rodford) and I backtrack more than we'd like to reveal. We have always shared a vision on how the UK representation market should develop. When I finished my duty shift at Curtis Brown and took time to reflect, it seemed only natural that we should work together. It was quite organic. It crystallized in the last month or so.

DEADLINE: In the future, will Troika focus on management or a traditional agency model?

room: I think one of the main things that everyone is seeing is the most important reorganization and disruption that is happening in the states right now. Our vision is more akin to a management operation, which YMU has already delivered to some extent through its many aspects. One of the things we're looking at is how to rewire the most traditional rendering model for 21S t century. I think the old days when breaking deals was the main activity is starting to be an insufficient service for customers.

DEADLINE: How important will production be?

There is a brilliant production infrastructure in the UK. We should be very proud of that. We are not trying to disrupt that, but there is an opportunity to help clients go further down the road through IP acquisition and for clients to have their own development services and work in partnership with them. YMU is not seeking to own intellectual property rights, but rather development, discovery of material, making sure clients can continue with passionate projects, yes absolutely.

DEADLINE: YMU has talked about further growth in 2020 and beyond. What does that mean?

It is no secret that YMU wants to make big investments in the drama area. Opportunities remain. Our goal is to provide our clients with the best representation platform. Three years have passed since the acquisition of Troika and we would love to partner and scale up with other interested entities.

DEADLINE: It looks like there will be more M&A to come …

Look at this space …

DEADLINE: Are there any income or expenses among the staff in the coming months?

Micheal and Conor are incredible agents and built an incredible company. We are really excited about the team that is here. It is time for us to invest in that generation.

DEADLINE: Those guys amassed a huge list of clients. How many of your clients will stay?

We will have to see how it shakes. We are offering incredible service. It is a fantastic list. There could be some flow, which opens up possibilities for new clients, but I am really sure of the level of talent that the team will represent in the future. Troika is arguably the leading talent agency in the UK. I feel confident and relaxed about it. The engine that Michael and Conor built will continue. If you become obsessed with private clients, it can be a heartbreaking process.

DEADLINE: Will you restart your own list?

My role is to support Paul Randle (Managing Director) and Mary Bekhait (CEO of the United Kingdom). I will bring my Curtis Brown experience as a drama specialist, but I also have a fair amount of department development experience as I oversaw the creation of the talent department at Curtis Brown. I don't expect to restart my list. I am there to increase the team.

DEADLINE: Does YMU have a presence on film and television in Los Angeles? What are the United States' opportunities for the company?

We do not have a significant presence. That is one of YMU's ultimate strategic goals and I understand that they are actively seeking certain opportunities and open to looking at others.

DEADLINE: Will you hire more agents in London?

We are always looking to recruit the right people; those with the right culture and ambition. We are open to that and eager to grow in that area. We currently have around 12-13 agents.

DEADLINE: Do you have anything going on the production side?

Not yet. I've been "in my garden" between jobs …