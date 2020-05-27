Tracing the trajectory of a 66 million year old asteroid impact

%MINIFYHTML1ecc4175f875dc7ec94386259b7bf6f011%

Do you know that scene in every forensic crime drama where someone solves the angle from which the bullet was fired and points to the source? In the case of the Chicxulub asteroid impact and the final Cretaceous mass extinction 66 million years ago, there is no mystery about the shooter. (Space did.) But the trajectory is interesting for other reasons, and researchers have been trying to trace the path from the crater off the Yucatan coast.

As expected, 66 million years have taken its toll on the crater, which is why researchers have offered several very different answers. Did the asteroid hit from the southeast at a very low angle? Did you come from the southwest at a moderate angle? Many studies that needed to model impact simply turned into a 90-degree strike and avoided the whole argument. However, the details really matter, and precisely what rocks vaporize, and what climate-changing gases they release, depends on that angle of impact.

A lot of new research on the crater has recently been published thanks to a major expedition that included drilling a core of rock through the crater's maximum ring. (The impacts of this violence leave a raised ring in the center instead of a single peak.) A new article led by Gareth Collins of Imperial College London makes the latest contribution using model simulations to see which angle of impact best matches the observed characteristics of the crater.

Out of alignment

To discover the geometry of what remains of the crater, which is partly on land and partly on the sea floor, scientists turn to sonar-like seismic imaging and extremely accurate gravity measurements. The seismic images highlight features such as sediment and rock layers, as well as faults. Variations in gravity inform scientists about the density of the rocks below them. In this case, that includes pinpointing the location where Earth's mantle rises closest to the surface.

All this allows three critical points to be drawn on the map: the geometric center from the rim of the crater, the center of the peak ring and the highest point of the mantle. In a perfect 90 degree hit, these three points would overlap. The maximum ring would form a target in the center of the crater, and the high point of the mantle would be just below it, product of a jelly-like vertical bounce after the tremendous force of impact.

Since they are not aligned, the question is what combination of impact angle and direction places the center of the peak ring just southwest of the center of the crater, with the high bounce point of the mantle just northeast of the center of the crater. To test this, the researchers used a 3D physics simulation of an asteroid impact. They repeated the simulation for impacts at 90, 60, 45 and 30 degree angles and at speeds of 12 kilometers per second (the plausible minimum) and 20 kilometers per second.

In just a few minutes, the impact creates a "transient crater,quot; about 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep as it sheds a temporary mountain range, after which things recover to form a shallower final crater.

Shocks at 60 and 45 degrees result in the high point of the mantle and the center of the beak ring offsetting on opposite sides of the center of the crater, as seen in the actual crater. But at 30 degrees, the mantle's high point actually joins the center of the beak ring on the other side, so both are offset in the same direction.

Angled impact

There is also a visible difference in the beak ring itself. The 60 and 45 degree impacts show that some of the outer sedimentary rocks near the surface are "sucked,quot; out from under deep rocks that push up from the center. Outside the crater, the sedimentary rocks are on top of the deeper granites, but this relationship is reversed in the ring of the peak. That is exactly what the rock core of the recent expedition showed. But in the 30-degree impact simulation, the deep pattern at the top doesn't materialize on the low-end side of the crater.

Taken together, these results point to an angle of impact closer to 60 degrees, dismissing some earlier ideas about a low-angle hit. But the simulations also challenge conclusions that the impact came from the southwest. They show that the high point of the mantle marks the direction of the upper range and that the center of the beak ring marks the side of the lower range. In the case of the Chicxulub crater, that means that the impact came from the northeast.

As it happens, this intermediate impact angle would maximize the weather impact of the event. Given the depths of the relevant rock layers that were vaporized, this impact would release approximately 2 to 3 times more sulfur (causing short-term cooling) and CO 2 (causing long-term warming) like a 90 degree attack. And compared to 15 degree super low angle impact, it would release about 10 times more. Looking at how the mass extinction event unfolded, it appears that the release was effective enough.

Nature Communications, 2020. DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-020-15269-x (About DOIs).