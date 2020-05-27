Toya Johnson shares one of her skin secrets – check it out here

Toya Johnson shared one of her skin secrets with fans on her IG account. Check out the post he recently shared to see some products he's been using to get such perfect skin.

Ad #ad I recently started using the new @olay Body products, and I love how my skin feels. I had experienced a bit of dry skin, but after adding Olay's Premium Premium Bath Gel inspired by skincare with Vitamin B3 Complex + Hyaluronic Acid and Rinse Body Conditioner to my shower routine, my skin is smoother and visibly healthier in just 14 days! #olaypartner, "Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: & # 39; Girl, you are so beautiful, as if it didn't make sense & # 39 ;, and a commenter posted this: & # 39; When I think of this brand, I think of the elderly … haha ​​… I swear that my mother loved Olay products but the previous version.

One commenter said: ‘Also consider looking in a shower filter. It also helps with dry skin, hair and nails, "and someone else posted this message:" You are beautiful … yes … I must ask myself something. "

Another follower posted this message: "you look beautiful☺️me love you Godma❤️❤️ @toyajohnson,quot;.

Someone else said: to @toyajohnson. Many blessings to you. You are one of my favorites because your energy is very contagious and you have no drama. Thanks for showing positivity in a dark world! "And another commenter posted this message:" My mother loved you, I love you, and my 9 year old daughter is impressed by then! "

Another commenter said, "Olay products have really changed my life," and someone else wrote, "Everyone who follows me RIGHT NOW is followed up."

Apart from this, Toya shared a photo in which she flaunts her natural short hair and looks amazing. She is with Robert Rushing and Monica Denise and their fans are completely here for the looks, but also for the sweet couple and they praise them both.



