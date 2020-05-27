Too much television? Enter HBO Max, the last broadcast wannabe

%MINIFYHTMLf842b746de4b8d0122660b4f8afdb89b13%

Is a pandemic the perfect time to launch a new and relatively expensive streaming service? AT,amp;T sure hopes yes.

The phone company is investing billions in HBO Max, its first major entertainment company since it spent $ 85 billion for Time Warner in 2018. The good news for its time: Millions are stuck at home, watching more videos than ever. The bad news: Many of them also don't have a job and carefully monitor their income. The service launches on Wednesday in the US. USA

"People are going to see the price first," said Steve Nason, director of research for Parks Associates. HBO Max costs $ 15, just like the HBO Now streaming service it's supposed to replace, with limited post-launch discounts for some AT,amp;T customers. Other new streaming services like Disney Plus and Quibi were launched with cheaper prices and bigger discounts.

Entertainment companies like AT,amp;T's WarnerMedia are widely switching to streaming video, following in Netflix's footsteps, as more people abandon their traditional cable packages. Disney launched Disney Plus and the sports-focused ESPN Plus and took control of Hulu from an industry joint venture. Comcast's NBCUniversal is releasing Peacock extensively this summer. ViacomCBS is redoing CBS All Access, filling it with more programming.

Even Fox Corp. has its Fox Nation app. Apple, a technology company, started a small service of its own. Quibi, a short video service targeting cell phones, also hopes to enter the broadcast pie.

HBO Max comes packed with goodies, like visiting a particularly nice Blockbuster store: classic HBO quality television series like "The Sopranos,quot;, "The Wire,quot; and "Sex and the City,quot;; Comfort Food Network TV on "Friends,quot; and "The Big Bang Theory,quot;; DC Superman and Batman movies. The Warner Bros. Film Library dates back to decades of Hollywood's golden era. There's even a Looney Tunes reboot.

"Maybe the timing is really good," said Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche. "There could be a Netflix depletion factor." Netflix has forecast extremely strong subscriber earnings for this quarter.

But people will have to decide if a new video service is worth paying for in addition to the "fundamental,quot; services many already have: Netflix, the tons of videos that come with an Amazon Prime, Hulu membership and, increasingly , Disney Plus, Nason said.

The company has forecast 50 million US subscribers. USA By 2025, based on a base of 34 million current HBO customers, who either pay their cable company for the channel and the HBO Go app, or subscribe to the independent streaming service HBO Now.

WarnerMedia would like to convert those users to HBO Max, but there are contractual issues that ruin it and could antagonize customers.

"The point of confusion is one we've been obsessed with for a year," said Andy Forssell, general manager of WarnerMedia's direct consumer arm.

It's easy to ask HBO Now users to switch to Max if they signed up directly through HBO, and many big cable companies have agreed to promote HBO Max among their current HBO customers. But there is still no deal with Roku and Amazon, so people who signed up for HBO through them might not have access to Max on a TV. That is likely to be resolved, Nason said.

Another weak point for WarnerMedia is that the coronavirus pandemic has shut down Hollywood productions, and is expected to slow down the deployment of the original HBO Max productions, such as a highly anticipated "Friends,quot; reunion special that was supposed to be ready. for launch. But that impact will be felt more in 2021 than this year, Forssell said. Originals are important because they help attract subscribers and keep them paying, month after month.

For AT,amp;T, making HBO Max correct is critical. Its DirecTV satellite service is discouraging customers, and the traditional TV model is threatened by the industry-wide cable cut and, recently, a coronavirus-related publicity recall. (AT,amp;T owns TBS, TNT, CNN, and other networks.)

Max also has the potential to appeal to wireless customers as AT,amp;T offers it as part of a package. But the competition for customer service and dollars is fierce.

"They go shoulder to shoulder with the media titans," Fritzsche said. "They haven't played in that sandbox before."