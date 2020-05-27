Tom Cruise's film about outer space finds its director in Doug Liman

%MINIFYHTMLc2b72b8e76c8a16d27337680c3184e7f13%

WENN

The film's ambitious project, which was devised by Elon Musk with his partners and SpaceX officials at NASA, had his first draft of the script written by the pilot of & # 39; Edge of Tomorrow & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Filmmaker Doug Liman is taking a leap of faith with Tom Cruise and Elon Musk by registering to make film history with a filming in space.

Liman, who directed Cruise on "Made in usa"and"The era of Tomorrow"He will accompany the man of action on the action adventure out of this world, which Musk is devising with his partners and SpaceX officials at NASA.

The director has written the first draft of the script and will produce alongside Cruise, according to Up News Info.

More information on the ambitious project will be available in the coming days after the launch of Musk's two-man SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which will return the United States to space for the first time in nearly a decade, on Wednesday, May 27.

Cruise has work to finish before the Musk project can begin: he and the director Christopher McQuarrie They are eager to get back to work on the seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie after the coronavirus pandemic closed filming just before it started in March (20).

As a result of the delay, Nicholas Hoult has been forced out of box office success and last week Esai Morales He was hired as the villain in the movie.