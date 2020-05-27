Tokyo canceled after Hana Kimura's death

%MINIFYHTML27abccdc497f4892765fda5e245b6f1511%

The latest Tokyo edition of the Japanese reality show Terrace of the house has been officially canceled after News of the death of the cast member Hana Kimura.

On Wednesday, Terrace of the houseThe Japanese television network Fuji Television Network announced that the program will end its most recent season, Terrace house: Tokyo 2019-2020, variety reports. The network statement says: “We would like to express our regret for the death of Hana Kimura and offer our sincere condolences to her family. Taking his death with the utmost sincerity, we will take active steps to formulate a response. "

The show had already suspended filming the season due to covid-19 concerns, but it was unclear if the Tokyo installment would resume at a later date or if the season was entirely discontinued. The broadcast gave no indication as to whether future iterations of Terrace of the house would continue.

The news of Kimura's death has sparked a conversation about the ethical limits of Terrace of the house and how commentators talk about housemates. Since tshows air almost in real time in Japan, housemates are often trolled on social media by strangers watching them how they live and interact in the house. Jokes and harsh criticism of the stars by commentators, even jokingly, could incite viewers to intimidate housemates in real time.

Before his death, Kimura posted about the cyberbullying that I was experiencing online. The 22-year-old professional wrestler was a charming addition to the house, known for being aggressive in the ring but surprisingly shy in talking about her crushes. CNN reports Japanese government officials are now calling for legislation to combat cyberbullying and online bullying.

Terrace of the house He also appears to have erased evidence from the Tokyo season of his social networks. The YouTube page of the television show not I currently list a single video from the Tokyo season, and neither does it his Instagram page. The latest posts on the Instagram account are all for the latest installment of Terrace house: opening new doors, and according to Wayback Machine, the show's Instagram page removed several posts and changed its biography of "Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020" just "Terrace House". Similarly, the Terrace of the house Twitter account no more have a tweet that identifies the most recent season, and several tweets about the season Has been removed