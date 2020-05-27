Time & # 39; s Up sets guidelines for reopening workplaces, says women most affected – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc51f21c5f9f44661d7152f623f67c6e513%

As the nation continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and businesses begin to reopen, the Time & # 39; s Up Foundation has released the Guide to Equity and Inclusion During the Time & # 39; s Up Crisis, offering practical and practical across the board to help employers care for their employees, equalize the workplace while driving for a purpose.

With the help of experts, researchers and leaders from more than 20 companies with more than 700,000 people in high-impact industries, Time’s Up created the guide using key data, ideas and recommendations to prioritize diversity and inclusion. The guide seeks to offer steps that will help build resilient workplaces in the future.

"Now, in this time of crisis, we as employers have a responsibility to rebuild our economy and society so that they are more inclusive and equitable, not just for women, but for all of us," said Tina Tchen, president and director. executive of Time & # 39; s Up. Foundation. “Leaders must recognize that COVID-19 impacts each of their employees differently, and maintain diversity and comprehensive inclusion in their economic recovery strategy. Companies that engage well with their people, starting with their most vulnerable people, will be the ones that survive the long term, emerging stronger than ever right now. ”

Time’s Up notes that women are “bearing the brunt” when it comes to the economic impact of COVID-19, especially low-paid women and women of color. The foundation says that of the 20.5 million people who lost their jobs in April, more than half were women and women of color are over-represented in the industries that have been hit hardest, even when one in three jobs held by women has been considered essential.

Even before the pandemic, leaders were beginning to realize how inclusive and equitable it is and how it affects the bottom line. The guide seeks to help companies stay invested in creating a diverse and inclusive work environment.

“What is truly unique about this guide is that it is informed by a representative sample of diversity and inclusion professionals who have come together, virtually, to connect, be heard, and develop resources that directly address the issues they have been seeing in the field. all in real time, "said Christena Pyle, vice president and director of TIME & # 39; S UP's efforts to transform the advertising industry." At this critical time for our workforce and our country, we are excited to share this resource and take advantage of it in the coming weeks and months. "

Highlights of the guide include paying attention to the impact of firing and firing people of color and women, as well as ensuring that social distancing guidelines do not unintentionally reverse work culture or exclude women, people of color, LGBTQIA + , people with disabilities, older workers and other vulnerable employees due to career advancement. Read the full guide here.