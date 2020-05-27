Timbaland & Swizz Beats: You can't do VERZUZ unless you use the technology we send you!

Swizz Beats and Timbaland have had sound issues during their VERZUZ battle, and after the 112 VERZUZ Jagged Edge on Monday, they've announced that battles will now only take place using their own technology.

"You can tell who is using the settings and who is not using the settings. It's just a couple of plugs that will change his life. So 112 was using it, and I don't think Jagged Edge was using it." Timbaland says. "What ruled out the frequency of the whole thing, if you use it and don't do it, everything is in bad shape."

"We're going to make that a forced rule," Swizz chimed in, "You can't do VERZUZ unless you use the technology we're sending you, because we're sending it to you for a reason."

Teddy Riley VERZUZ Babyface had to be delayed due to the horrible sound issues and the numbers during the recent R,amp;B battle started to drop after the terrible Jagged Edge sound issues.