This "whole house,quot; is not a cute sitcom – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I am a single woman with three children, ages 9, 16 and 24.

My mother recently moved in with us. Soon after, an old friend of mine (and godmother of my oldest son) also moved in with us.

During the pandemic, my house has been very busy, as no one is working due to COVID-19.

I've noticed a few things about my friend that I really hadn't noticed before (or maybe I chose to ignore). During everyday conversations, she constantly interrupts everyone as they speak, nor does she interrupt silently.

Mastering a conversation is actually what it does, and before anyone knows it, the topic is self-centered. Woohoo! She is absorbed in herself!

I am not sure how to approach this topic as I do not want to hurt your feelings.

Any ideas?

– About to explode!

Dear about to explode!: Your friend is not a guest; for now she is a member of the family and should be treated as such.

You should consider the fact that your feelings and the feelings of others in your home are as important as hers. Each of us can generally tolerate a small dent in our feelings, as long as we feel respected.

You must be brave enough to deliberately handle this, rather than waiting until you erupt and say something harsh in front of others.

You are providing accommodation for your friend and family members. You have the responsibility and the right to offer course corrections so that the home continues to function peacefully.

Talk to her privately. Say clearly: "I would like to offer you some comments about a habit that is bothering me. You tend to interrupt me and others when we try to talk. It is important to me that each of us has the opportunity to express ourselves. This includes you. But the children, and my mother and I. We all need the space to say what we need to say. Can you work on it?

Your friend may interrupt you while trying to explain this. Please wait patiently. She might react defensively or tell you that you've hurt her feelings. Please wait patiently. The rest will depend on it.

In the future, when she interrupts, say, "Wow. Wait a minute. I'd like to finish my thought."

Dear Amy: I just want to thank the overlooked dads who are out of their comfort zones. I keep watching articles about mothers homeschooling their children, and how things have changed for mothers with children at home all the time during the pandemic.

Well, our family is different. I am in the medical field and have been working all this time. My husband was fired. We have four children, three of whom need additional help. Daddy is the one who runs online classes and keeps track of all assignments, and juggles who should be on what website and at what time. I usually handle schoolwork and teacher meetings, so this is ALL new to him.

He is a true rock star right now, and he couldn't be prouder of how he's handling everything.

– Proud wife and mom in Wyoming

Dear Proud: Right now, the standards of many families are reversed, and yes, it has been great to see parents stepping up in their homes. I really appreciate how many parents seem to be putting their own fatherly spin on their parenting duties: donning tutus to dance with their daughters, building elaborate indoor obstacle courses, and lovingly reading bedtime stories to their children.

It is generous of you NOT to notice that prior to this, for some reason, you (working full time) handled all the academic problems related to your four children, before this virus overturned your domestic structure.

Thanks for what you do, at home and at work. You and all of our healthcare workers take great risks to care for the rest of us.

Dear Amy: I read her good advice to "Tired Ears," the mother-in-law whose daughter-in-law frequently complained about her husband, to her mother.

Thanks for urging this MIL to nip that in the bud.

My wonderful mother-in-law has a different solution: if I complain about my husband to his mother, his response, while smiling and shrugging, is: "Wow! I wonder who raised him, anyway!

This definitely stops me.

– grateful

Dear Grateful: Your mother-in-law is a smart cookie.

Let's all learn from it.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)