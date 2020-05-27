This "whole house,quot; is not a cute sitcom – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
Dear Amy: I am a single woman with three children, ages 9, 16 and 24.

My mother recently moved in with us. Soon after, an old friend of mine (and godmother of my oldest son) also moved in with us.

During the pandemic, my house has been very busy, as no one is working due to COVID-19.

I've noticed a few things about my friend that I really hadn't noticed before (or maybe I chose to ignore). During everyday conversations, she constantly interrupts everyone as they speak, nor does she interrupt silently.

Mastering a conversation is actually what it does, and before anyone knows it, the topic is self-centered. Woohoo! She is absorbed in herself!

I am not sure how to approach this topic as I do not want to hurt your feelings.

Any ideas?

– About to explode!

Dear about to explode!: Your friend is not a guest; for now she is a member of the family and should be treated as such.

You should consider the fact that your feelings and the feelings of others in your home are as important as hers. Each of us can generally tolerate a small dent in our feelings, as long as we feel respected.

You must be brave enough to deliberately handle this, rather than waiting until you erupt and say something harsh in front of others.

