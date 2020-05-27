This is how HBO Max compares to Netflix, Hulu and other streamers: BGR

%MINIFYHTML593100572724ad572aea08c53d8dc4f613%

HBO Max will debut tomorrow and may be the best streaming service for movie lovers.

HBO Max will also offer users a giant library of TV programming, including hits like Rick and Morty, friendsand The prince of Bel Air.

HBO Max will cost $ 15 / mo, but a new promotion allows users to sign up at a fee of $ 12 / mo.

As someone who grew up as a huge television fan, I never thought I would see a day where it was literally impossible to keep up with what has become an avalanche of new content. In addition to regular network and cable TV offerings, you have a steady stream of content coming from Amazon, Netflix, and Hulu. More recently, Disney + came on the scene and immediately had an impact on the broadcast landscape. Just a few months since its debut, Disney's nascent streaming service has already amassed a whopping 54.5 million subscribers. And looking ahead, HBO Max will be available tomorrow and has a good chance of causing quite a stir.

Suffice it to say that the number of streaming options these days is overwhelming. In light of that, our sister site Variety He recently put together an informative rundown set to see how Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon, and Apple TV Plus compare to each other. The fact that Apple TV Plus is even in the mix here is kind of generous, but that's beside the point. What matters here is that each streaming service caters to a slightly different crowd, and figuring out which streaming service works best for you can be a bit daunting. If you're a big movie buff, for example, you may want to get away from Hulu.

To get it, Variety summary is nice on the money:

Best overall service: Netflix The best service for families: Disney Plus Best Service For Movie Fans: HBO Max Best Service For TV Fans: Hulu

It is difficult to argue with that. Truth be told, the investment of money provided by Netflix has long been one of the best streaming deals. Especially as the streaming giant continues to pump an apparently fresh stream of new content, you can argue that Netflix at this point is the default streaming service for most consumers and that anything else is a snap.

That being said, if you have any questions about what type of value any of the streaming services offer, you'll want to take a close look. Variety Complete summary.

With HBO Max in particular, it will certainly be interesting to see how it manages to fit into the broadcast landscape. While you can argue that the world doesn't exactly need another new streaming service, what HBO Max brings to the table is pretty compelling.

Variety notes:

Priced higher than any of its main competitors, the oversized streamer leans in 10,000 hours of content, including more than 2,000 films from Warner Bros. and other studios. These include "Crazy Rich Asians,quot;, "A Star Is Born,quot; (2018), "Aquaman,quot;, "Joker,quot;, "Suicide Squad,quot;, "Wonder Woman,quot;, "The Matrix,quot;, "Casablanca,quot; and "The Wizard of Oz " … "

Aside from the movies, HBO Max, in addition to the content already available on HBO, will also offer users a series of beloved television series, including friends, The prince of Bel Airand Rick and Morty. HBO Max will also offer content from New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and more

HBO Max won't be cheap at $ 15 / mo. Still, there is a promotion where you can sign up for $ 12 / mo here. The deal ends at 2:59 a.m. EST, so you'll want to take advantage of this as soon as possible.

Image Source: HBO