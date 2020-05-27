This chef has a Michelin star and a mission: to feed millions in the closure of India

NEW DELHI – Has cooked for the Obamas, hosted television shows with Gordon Ramsay, wrote 25 cookbooks, and created sumptuous meals that cost nearly $ 40,000 each.

But in the past two months, Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-starred chef, has focused his attention on the hungry in India, providing millions of meals to poor Indians who have suffered greatly under the blockade of the coronavirus.

Mr. Khanna was born in India and came to New York as an aspiring chef 20 years ago, paying his dues as a dishwasher and delivery boy first. As parts of India have fallen into a humanitarian crisis in recent months, with millions of jobless people desperate for food, Khanna watched the news from her Manhattan apartment and was dejected.

"We have totally failed our people," he said in an interview last week. "I wanted to show that solidarity still exists."

"My mother lives alone in Amritsar," she added, "and I thought: what if I needed help and there was no one to help her?"