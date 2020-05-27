This chef has a Michelin star and a mission: to feed millions in the closure of India

NEW DELHI – Has cooked for the Obamas, hosted television shows with Gordon Ramsay, wrote 25 cookbooks, and created sumptuous meals that cost nearly $ 40,000 each.
But in the past two months, Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-starred chef, has focused his attention on the hungry in India, providing millions of meals to poor Indians who have suffered greatly under the blockade of the coronavirus.
Mr. Khanna was born in India and came to New York as an aspiring chef 20 years ago, paying his dues as a dishwasher and delivery boy first. As parts of India have fallen into a humanitarian crisis in recent months, with millions of jobless people desperate for food, Khanna watched the news from her Manhattan apartment and was dejected.
"We have totally failed our people," he said in an interview last week. "I wanted to show that solidarity still exists."
"My mother lives alone in Amritsar," she added, "and I thought: what if I needed help and there was no one to help her?"
Mr. Khanna, 48, is a Hindu, but grew up in Amritsar, a north Indian city with many Sikhs, and was inspired by the large community kitchens of the Sikh Gurdwaras. They serve meals to anyone who needs them.
As a disabled boy with clubfoot, he said, "He had no friends, only supporters."
So she spent hours in the family kitchen with her grandmother, learning to cook.
In early April, he posted an emotional appeal on Twitter, asking people to send him details of those who were desperate to eat. Mr. Khanna has a huge following in India, and within hours, I was awash with answers. But soon he would realize that it was not so easy to reach the hungry.
His first attempt to deliver food to a nursing home near Bangalore, the southern Indian city formerly known as Bangalore, fell apart. The delivery man disappeared with over 2,000 pounds of rice and almost 900 pounds of lentils.
His search for a reliable partner who could work anywhere in the country led him to the National Disaster Relief Force, which is deployed during emergencies.
Mr. Khanna called the head of the aid force, Satya Narayan Pradhan, after discovering that they were already helping to distribute food to the poor.
"He said, Puedes Can you help me? I live so far in New York, "Pradhan recalls." I agreed to help with logistics wherever our battalions had jurisdiction. "
Mr. Pradhan, who has had his hands full with a A fatal industrial accident this month and a cyclone that killed dozens last week, said their association started in New Delhi, and the scope increases every day.
"He has been very brave about it," Pradhan said of Khanna. "He has invested his own funds, although it must be difficult for him." So we want to help you as much as possible. "
Khanna said that his initiative had distributed more than seven million packages of dry foods and meals cooked over the past month in over one hundred cities in India. Rice companies India Gate and Daawat donated food, and financial tech giant Paytm recently became a sponsor. HungerBox, a food technology company, offered to use its industrial kitchens in Mumbai and Noida to cook more than 20,000 meals every day.
Although the blocking measures have It recently slowed down a bit, working through stringent restrictions in India was a challenge, and moving goods across state borders and red zones was a logistical nightmare.
Mr. Khanna has been coordinating this massive exercise from his department near the United Nations, where he is taking refuge on the spot. The difference in time zones keeps you awake at night to manage the operation.
He was previously the executive chef of Junoon, who was praised for his inventive vision of traditional Indian cuisine and awarded a Michelin star for seven consecutive years. Before the coronavirus pandemic, he was making plans to open a new restaurant in New York.
India announced its strict closure on March 25. In a matter of hours, millions of migrant workers started leaving the cities, desperate to return to their hometowns. It was a humanitarian crisis that showed inequality in the country in great detail.
Mr. Khanna's effort initially started with delivering dry ingredients to organizations: orphanages, nursing homes, leprosy centers, and poor neighborhoods. People across the country contacted him via email and Twitter about the people in greatest need, and discovered a way to bring them food.
Not all of his messages are about food deliveries. Mr. Khanna, who is single, now receives so many marriage proposals that he asked on Twitter Identify them in the subject line of the email to help filter them. He said all the proposals were holding back his relief efforts.
A few weeks ago, Mr. Khanna realized that his effort would not reach a particularly vulnerable group: the hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who had been trapped by the closure and were now walking. vast distances to get home. Dry food did not work for them, but cooked food did. It has teamed up with Bharat Petroleum, one of India's largest gas companies, to establish soup kitchens at gas stations along the roads.
On Friday, a day before Eid, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Mr. Khanna's team distributed banquet kits to over 200,000 people in Mumbai, with rice, lentils, flour, fruits, vegetables, tea, coffee , spices, sugar, pasta, oil and nuts.
The festival has a special place in its heart. As a young chef in Mumbai, he was stuck in the city during the 1992 riots. A Muslim woman took him home. "She saved my life," he said. Since then, he has fasted for a day during Ramzan, as the festival in India is known.
Mr. Khanna estimates that his relief effort now feeds around 275,000 people each day. He wants to move on.
"I feel like the last 30 years of my training and my 20 hours of work have prepared me for this moment," he said. "These have been the most rewarding two months in my culinary career."
