These superior green sunscreens will keep you covered all summer

Are you ready for the summer sun? If you haven't updated your sunscreen game, now is the time, because it's National Sunscreen Day!

Whether you're looking for something transparent to protect your face from harmful rays, a fantastic-smelling sunscreen for your body that lasts all day, or even something to give your lips some support in the summer, we've looked for some of the best ecological and clean options for optimal sun protection.

Before you go out in your best swimsuit, be sure to protect yourself and honor National Sun Protection Day by shopping our options below.