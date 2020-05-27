There's no party like a SpaceX launch party featuring Texas native Kelly Clarkson – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML616b37b9e362a050d8c36a6abd09417913%

An out-of-this-world event like the launch of SpaceX Falcon 9, needs a big star to start, and who better than Burelson, Texas native Kelly Clarkson?

The Grammy-winning singer will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; ahead of the launch of the first manned space mission from American soil since the space shuttle program was withdrawn nearly a decade ago.

NASA will provide live coverage of pre-launch and launch activities for the agency's SpaceX Demo-2 test flight on Wednesday, May 27, taking NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station.

Or you can watch it here on CBSNDFW.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and is scheduled to dock at the space station at 11:39 a.m. Thursday, May 28.

It is SpaceX's final test flight for NASA's Commercial Crew Program and will provide critical data on the performance of the Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon spacecraft, and ground systems, as well as orbit, docking, and landing operations.

The test flight will also provide valuable data for certification of SpaceX's crew transport system for regular flights transporting astronauts to and from the space station. SpaceX is currently preparing the hardware for the space station's first crew rotation mission, which would happen after the data from this test flight is reviewed for certification.

The test flight is a turning point in NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which is working with the US aerospace industry. USA To launch astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from American land to the space station for the first time since 2011.

The objective of the Commercial Crew Program is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station. This could allow for additional research time and increase the opportunity for discovery aboard humanity's test bed for exploration, including preparing for human exploration of the Moon and Mars.