The wedding videography company denies the man's refund after his fiancee dies in an accident: "Life is a bitch, Justin,quot;

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Up News Info Local) – The fiancé of a Colorado woman who died in a car accident faces both the pain of her sudden death and the threat of a defamation lawsuit from the cameraman who was ready to capture her wedding.

Alexis Wyatt, 22, of Colorado Springs, died in a car accident on Highway 24 near Calhan in February, just three months before she was to walk down the aisle to marry Justin Montney, 24. The couple He signed a non-refundable contract with a Dallas, Texas-based photography company, called Copper Stallion Media to take the video of their wedding and paid them $ 1,800.

Montney says he knows the contract says there are no refunds, but he believes that under these circumstances, the company should comply with his request.

"They said they would extend my service to my next wedding, which was very insensitive to tell me," he told KRDO.

When Montney's friends heard that, they posted dozens of negative reviews on all the Copper Stallion social media pages and on TheKnot.com, a popular wedding planning website. Cooper Stallion called the comments a "smear campaign,quot; and responded by threatening to sue Montney for defamation and creating a website to refute his claims.

"He admits that the contract was non-refundable, but says that we should return the money due to circumstances. Life sucks, Justin, "the company wrote on the websites, according to Daily Beast.

Copper Stallion Media did not immediately respond to KRDO's request for comment. The company's Facebook page appears to have been disabled and its Instagram account was changed to private.

