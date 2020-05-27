The US Navy USA Plans to receive the next generation torpedo – Upnews Info

The US Navy USA He plans to receive the next generation of a torpedo, known as the Very Lightweight Torpedo (VLWT).

Northrop Grumman has currently successfully manufactured and tested the first industry-built VLWT for the US Navy. USA

The torpedo prototype is based on the design of the Pennsylvania State University Applied Research Laboratory (PSU-ARL) that was distributed to defense industrial manufacturers in 2016. Northrop Grumman, who independently funded research and development , will offer design enhancements for affordability to this VLWT as Northrop Grumman's answer to the Navy compact fast attack weapon program.

Applying its engineering and manufacturing expertise, Northrop Grumman improved the VLWT baseline design to replace high-cost components and drive overall affordability, reproducibility, and reliability. Those altered sections were constructed and tested using PSU-ARL's own test kit for added confidence.

"The successful test of the torpedo tip on the first try is a testament to Northrop Grumman's affordable design approach, which will significantly reduce costs without sacrificing operational performance," said David Portner, senior manager for the torpedo, subsea systems program. , Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman assembled the VLWT prototype using a Stored Chemical Energy Propulsion System (SCEPS) manufactured by teammate Barber-Nichols, Inc., (BNI) of Denver, Colorado.

"The nation needs advanced underwater warfare capabilities now more than ever," said Alan Lytle, vice president of submarine systems, Northrop Grumman. "We are ready to support the implementation of the VLWT, which will increase underwater fatality and enable innovative concepts of operations for multiple combat platforms."

Northrop Grumman's manufacturing plan would span the entire country by building components in California, Utah, Minnesota, Colorado, West Virginia and Maryland.