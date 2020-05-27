The Truffle Hunters duo Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw with UTA – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1fdb7dd1b17c1f08d49e12796d4501ef13%

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw, whose documentary Truffle hunters played in competition at this year's Sundance Film Festival, where it was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics in a $ 1.5 million rights deal, he has signed with UTA. The agency will also represent the couple's new company Beautiful Stories, which will aim to produce film and television projects for global audiences.

Truffle hunters he follows a group of elderly men in northern Italy who hunt in the woods for the Alba truffle, using a certain breed of dogs to track down culinary treasures, and working at night to hide their trail and prevent outsiders loot your supply. It was the second feature film by Dweck and Kershaw together; Dweck made his directorial debut at the documenta Sundance 2018 The last race in which Kershaw served as cinematographer.

Dweck is also an acclaimed visual artist known for his narrative photography, with his projects featured in solo and group exhibitions at museums and galleries around the world. As creative director, Dweck received several awards, including the Golden Lion at the Cannes Lions. Kershaw, a documentary filmmaker and narrator, has written and directed numerous narrative short films.

The couple were Fellows of the Sundance Institute Catalyst Forum and Sundance Music and Sound Design Lab in 2019.