The sweet way Britney Spears and Sam Asghari stayed connected while quarantined separately

Loneliness does not kill Sam Asghari and Britney Spears no more.

Although the superstar decided to quarantine after a trip to her Louisiana home, she has recently been reunited with her lifelong love. But even apart, they found sweet ways to stay connected.

"When we weren't together, it was like when he was on a project or away from it," Asghari said exclusively. Jason Kennedy during an Instagram Live for In the room. "I trained her to exercise through FaceTime. It was great."

While their breakup time felt like "a lifetime," according to the "Toxic,quot; singer, the duo now enjoy their endless time together playing cards, swimming in the pool, and watching movies. "We play a lot of tennis, it's very competitive," says the fitness guru. "I think she's already trained to be a professional tennis player. That's how good she is. She's a natural athlete."