"The risk of bankruptcy seems to have decreased" – Up News Info

Shares on the main AMC Entertainment exhibition circuit were upgraded by MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler from "sell" to "neutral" due to his progress in recovering from the devastating impact of COVID-19.

Handler also raised its price target for the shares to $ 5 from $ 1. AMC shares rose 4% in early trading on Wednesday to around $ 5.32. The actions of Cinemark, the exhibitor number 3 of EE. In the US, they were up 8% and Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld was up 8% in London as well.

The return of large-scale movies this summer is the main reason to improve sentiment around AMC. Since the depths of the COVID-19 crisis in March, when theaters closed in many parts of the world, the company's shares have more than doubled, although it remains low by standards in recent years.

"The risk of short-term bankruptcy appears to have decreased," the analyst wrote in a note to clients. The lower risk is due to "the combination of (1) the increasing likelihood that theaters in the US and Europe will reopen with new Hollywood content in the July / August period; and (2) the the company's improved liquidity position. "

In a recent filing with the SEC, AMC said it had $ 300 million in cash on its balance sheet as of March 31. It also raised $ 500 million through a private debt offering. That should allow it to operate until the end of 2020.

"The gradual reopening of economies in the United States and Europe already allows theaters in some markets to resume commercial operations. AMC has stated that it will not reopen until new content is displayed. In our opinion, last week's release of the new trailer for Beginning It was a step in the right direction showing that Warner Bros. is comfortable enough with enough open markets in mid-July (or shortly thereafter) to start allocating marketing dollars for the premiere of this movie.

Financially, Handler noted, AMC is not yet on solid ground. "We remain concerned about AMC's overall debt load of $ 5.35 billion and annual interest payments, which we believe are approaching $ 350 million," he wrote.