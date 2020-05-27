The release of the monument picks up the SXSW drama "The Surrogate", first trailer – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML08031f494aedbcac763e682a82ea4f1711%

EXCLUSIVE: After "virtual theater" releases for Sundance title Pahokee and SXSW Grand Jury Winner AliciaMonument Releasing will do the same for the drama SXSW. The substitute, associating directly with theaters and cultural organizations in the USA. USA and Canada on June 12, 2020, with TVOD on September 1, 2020.

The substitute Follow Jess Harris, a 29-year-old web designer for a Brooklyn nonprofit, who is thrilled to be the surrogate and egg donor mother for her best friend Josh and husband Aaron. Twelve weeks after pregnancy, a prenatal test returns with unexpected results that pose a moral dilemma. As everyone considers the best course of action, the relationship between the three friends is tested. You can see the first preview of the film here.

The film, by writer and director Jeremy Hersh, stars Jasmine Batchelor, Chris Perfetti, Sullivan Jones, Brooke Bloom, Tonya Pinkins, and Brandon Michael Hall. The film is a Tandem Pictures production, produced by Julie Christeas, Jonny Blitstein and Taylor Hess.

In the wake of the cancellation of SXSW due to coronavirus, Monument is also planning live Q&A and thematic panels to engage the audience in the theme of the film.

Hersh said: "I am very excited to release our film with Monument. I am particularly excited that we can partner with independently owned theaters that are currently closed. We made this film to start a conversation and I can't wait to strike up that conversation."