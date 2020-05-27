The real housewives of Atlanta Star Porsha is pregnant – First pregnancy photos !!

Mors News has confirmed that Porsha Williams, from Bravo's hit series, Real Housewives Of Atlanta, is pregnant. We speak to a member of the Porsha family who confirms that she and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, are having their second child together.

Porsha's relatives explained to MTO News: "It is almost five months old and it is showing itself. You cannot hide it much longer."

And we have receipts. Yesterday Porsha and her family created a TikTok dance video, and you can clearly see her weight gain and her protruding belly.

Porsha is a television personality and actress. He first gained fame after starring in the television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta from its fifth season in 2012 and Dish Nation from its second season in 2013. He also finished eighth on The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017. Her marriage to the Kordell Stewart soccer appeared on Platinum Weddings, although they divorced in 2013.