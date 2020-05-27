The real housewives of Atlanta Star Porsha is pregnant – First pregnancy photos !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15
Logo

Mors News has confirmed that Porsha Williams, from Bravo's hit series, Real Housewives Of Atlanta, is pregnant. We speak to a member of the Porsha family who confirms that she and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, are having their second child together.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here