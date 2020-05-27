The producers of NBC and & # 39; America’s Got Talent & # 39; Results of Investigation into Gabrielle Union Exit Announced – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9bf289ec147cb5381ee40669c3d1ab4d13%

NBC, Fremantle and Syco released a statement Wednesday morning about the results of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the dismissal of former judge Gabrielle Union.

Union left the long-standing talent competition controversially after one season. He is believed to have expressed concern about a "toxic" culture on the show.

"While the research has demonstrated a general culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved," the statement said.

America has talent This week he launched his new season with the new judge Sofía Vergara. Here's the full statement from NBC and series producers FremanteMedia and Syco from creator / executive producer / star Simon Cowell:

We have a shared passion for making America’s Got Talent a positive, inclusive and diverse show that is open to everyone from any country or origin. We are proud and grateful that our contestants and audiences support our ongoing mission, which is represented by the incredible people who participate in the program each year. We have heard from contestants and talents alike that their experience at AGT has had a positive impact on their lives. When we heard that Ms. Union had concerns about her time on the show, we took them very seriously.

NBC, Fremantle and Syco immediately hired an outside investigator who conducted more than 30 interviews to review the issues raised by Ms. Union. While the research has demonstrated a general culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved.

Through the investigative process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the program made insensitive or derogatory comments about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants in no time. The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union did not influence the decision not to exercise the option in her contract.

NBC, Fremantle and Syco share Ms. Union's dedication to diversity and inclusion in the industry. We remain committed to having an inclusive environment for all those associated with the program and defending AGT as one of the most diverse programs on television.