The persistence of police killings

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. A federal program to replace school lunches is not working. Facebook agrees to encourage polarization. And four Minneapolis police officers were fired after the death of a black man during an arrest.
Over a six-month period in 2014, four separate police killings of African Americans drew the country's attention. Eric Garner died after being put in a choke in New York, while Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri; Laquan McDonald in Chicago; and Tamir Rice, 12, in Cleveland, were shot.
The killings sparked a debate about how to reduce police deaths. In response, more police departments ordered their officers to use body cameras. Some introduced new training programs. Civil and political rights activists began to pay more attention to the issue.
Six years later, however, there are no signs of significant change, at least nationally. The number of police killings has hovered around 1,100 each year since 2013, according to Mapping Police Violence, an investigative and advocacy group. (A The Washington Post database shows a similar pattern.)
Now the topic is back in the spotlight.
On Monday night, a Minneapolis man named George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck as he lay on the ground. The case was the last in which the official police report He presented a different story from a cell phone video that later emerged. In the video, Floyd is heard saying "I can't breathe,quot; over and over again.
What, in any case, could finally achieve a reduction in police killings? I thought it would be worth sharing some suggestions from across the country that I came across when trying to make sense of the latter case:
-
Samuel Sinyangwe from the Zero Campaign, a group formed after Brown's death: restricting bottlenecks, training officers to reduce conflict, and prohibiting them from shooting moving vehicles, among other steps.
-
A 2019 California law: Change the standard for when an officer can legally use deadly force, from one based on a "reasonable belief,quot; of imminent danger to one on which a subsequent review deems it "necessary."
-
Jennifer Cobbina, Michigan State University: Implicit Bias Training for Officers and "Open Engagement Between Law Enforcement and the People They Serve to Address Tensions, Complaints, and Misconceptions."
-
David French, National Review: Acknowledge that "many controversial police shootings are legal and justifiable," but also stop accepting excuses and cover-ups for those who are not.
-
Chuck Wexler, Police Executive Investigation Forum: Train officers to intervene when a colleague "may be about to use excessive force," as Los Angeles and New Orleans are doing.
FOUR BIGGEST STORIES
1. Slow start for a hunger relief program
An emergency program created by Congress to replace school meals during the coronavirus outbreak has reached only 15 percent of eligible children, according to An analysis by The Times. One problem: outdated state computers.
Other virus developments:
Klausutis' widower had pleaded with Twitter to remove the posts, writing a letter: "I ask you to intervene in this case because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him, the memory of my dead wife, and perverted it for political gain."
A Twitter first: The company added a fact check link yesterday under two tweets from Trump that made false claims about the mail ballots.
3. How the Taliban endured
Senior military officials plan to present Trump with an option to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan before the November election, at least six months ahead of schedule. But commanders are expected to discourage that option, fearing it may condemn this year's peace deal with the Taliban.
4. Facebook chooses polarization
An internal Facebook analysis found that the platform was helping to polarize the country, but top executives decided to archive the analysis and not take action, The Wall Street Journal reported. A presentation given to top executives warned that "if not controlled," Facebook would provide users with "more and more divisive content in an effort to attract user attention and increase time on the platform."
This is what is happening the most.
-
The national hockey league announced a plan to end his virus-shortened season. The top 24 teams will compete in a round-robin playoff, likely hosted on empty arenas in two cities.
-
A white woman in New York was fired from her job after a video captured her calling police about an African-American man in Central Park who asked her to leash her dog, as needed.
-
Jimmy Cobb, a jazz drummer who was part of Miles Davis' seminal album "Kind of Blue," died Sunday at age 91.
PREVIOUS STORY: SPACE LAUNCH
Two NASA astronauts are ready to take off to the International Space Station today. But it will be different from previous releases: this will be the first run by a private company: SpaceX, founded by businessman Elon Musk. Kenneth Chang, a science journalist, offers some perspective:
In 1968 Pan Am began issuing memberships for its "First Moon Flights,quot; club to space enthusiasts in hopes of one day booking a commercial flight there. It was a fantastic promotion, the membership card was free, but over 93,000 people signed up. Pan Am has been out of business for a long time, and we are still a long way off before anyone can buy a ticket to the moon, but the launch of SpaceX is the real first step towards that dream.
Although NASA has been involved in working with SpaceX, this is SpaceX's operation. Going forward, NASA will simply pay the current fee for a ticket to the space station and will not be involved in running its own space transportation system into low Earth orbit.
Plus: The launch, scheduled for 4:33 p.m. Eastern time will be broadcast live on the NASA website starting at noon.
PLAY, SEE, EAT, READ
Take a (virtual) food tour of America
Pepperoni Rolls, Cold Noodles, New England Seafood Soup – There are some foods that taste better coming from a favorite restaurant.
Read an animated sophomore novel
Four years ago, Brit Bennett released her debut novel, "The Mothers, "focused on friends growing up in a black community in a small town in California. Now he returns with the highly anticipated,quot; The Vanishing Half, "about twin sisters who lead divergent lives, one as a black woman and the other as a white woman. .
"Bennett is a remarkably confident writer who eschews the potential of melodrama inherent in a form based on secrecy and revelation," Parul Sehgal, book critic for The Times, wrote in a review. "The past runs through the present in brief memories, without weighing the rapid current of a story spanning almost 20 years."
Thanks for spending part of your morning with The Times. See you tomorrow. – David
PS The word "ervaringsdeskundige,quot; – Flamenco for "expert in experience,quot; – first appeared in The Times yesterday, as pointed out by the Twitter bot @NYT_first_said.
Lauren Leatherby, Ian Prasad Philbrick and Sanam Yar contributed to The Morning. You can contact the team at [email protected].
%MINIFYHTML572131182b61db66d212e2c19213735a16%