The persistence of police killings

Matilda Coleman
Over a six-month period in 2014, four separate police killings of African Americans drew the country's attention. Eric Garner died after being put in a choke in New York, while Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri; Laquan McDonald in Chicago; and Tamir Rice, 12, in Cleveland, were shot.

The killings sparked a debate about how to reduce police deaths. In response, more police departments ordered their officers to use body cameras. Some introduced new training programs. Civil and political rights activists began to pay more attention to the issue.

Six years later, however, there are no signs of significant change, at least nationally. The number of police killings has hovered around 1,100 each year since 2013, according to Mapping Police Violence, an investigative and advocacy group. (A The Washington Post database shows a similar pattern.)

What, in any case, could finally achieve a reduction in police killings? I thought it would be worth sharing some suggestions from across the country that I came across when trying to make sense of the latter case:

  • Samuel Sinyangwe from the Zero Campaign, a group formed after Brown's death: restricting bottlenecks, training officers to reduce conflict, and prohibiting them from shooting moving vehicles, among other steps.

  • A 2019 California law: Change the standard for when an officer can legally use deadly force, from one based on a "reasonable belief,quot; of imminent danger to one on which a subsequent review deems it "necessary."

  • Jennifer Cobbina, Michigan State University: Implicit Bias Training for Officers and "Open Engagement Between Law Enforcement and the People They Serve to Address Tensions, Complaints, and Misconceptions."

  • David French, National Review: Acknowledge that "many controversial police shootings are legal and justifiable," but also stop accepting excuses and cover-ups for those who are not.

  • Chuck Wexler, Police Executive Investigation Forum: Train officers to intervene when a colleague "may be about to use excessive force," as Los Angeles and New Orleans are doing.

An emergency program created by Congress to replace school meals during the coronavirus outbreak has reached only 15 percent of eligible children, according to An analysis by The Times. One problem: outdated state computers.

Other virus developments:

Two NASA astronauts are ready to take off to the International Space Station today. But it will be different from previous releases: this will be the first run by a private company: SpaceX, founded by businessman Elon Musk. Kenneth Chang, a science journalist, offers some perspective:

In 1968 Pan Am began issuing memberships for its "First Moon Flights,quot; club to space enthusiasts in hopes of one day booking a commercial flight there. It was a fantastic promotion, the membership card was free, but over 93,000 people signed up. Pan Am has been out of business for a long time, and we are still a long way off before anyone can buy a ticket to the moon, but the launch of SpaceX is the real first step towards that dream.

Although NASA has been involved in working with SpaceX, this is SpaceX's operation. Going forward, NASA will simply pay the current fee for a ticket to the space station and will not be involved in running its own space transportation system into low Earth orbit.

Plus: The launch, scheduled for 4:33 p.m. Eastern time will be broadcast live on the NASA website starting at noon.

