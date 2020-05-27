The lion's mane jellyfish, larger than all three of our children, washes on the beach in Maine – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLd4a5838830b764f2d9948d5230129ba313%

%MINIFYHTMLd4a5838830b764f2d9948d5230129ba314% %MINIFYHTMLd4a5838830b764f2d9948d5230129ba314%

– When word got out on Peaks Island, Maine, over the weekend that a large purple jellyfish had washed up in Centennial Beach, the Ivers family had to check it out.

"We put our three children next to it and it was still bigger than the three of us," mother Danielle Ivers told WBTS.

Known as the lion's mane jellyfish, the species has grown from a normal plate to a size of four or five feet in southern New England and Maine in recent years alone, according to biologist Nick Record of Bigelow Labs.

Imagine jumping into the ocean and seeing a 5-foot lion's mane jellyfish swimming causally by 😳🤯😬. Danielle Callow-Ivers sent me these photos taken on Peaks Island in Maine. Human for reference. pic.twitter.com/kSOggxYPnd – Joe (@NewsProJoe) May 24, 2020

"In recent years, the lion's mane jellyfish has grown astonishingly large," he said.

%MINIFYHTMLd4a5838830b764f2d9948d5230129ba315%

Record says there must be an environmental condition that causes lion's mane jellyfish to vary in size. However, he says it is difficult to study jellyfish because they can appear and disappear over long periods of time, making it difficult to maintain funding for research.

To help, Record created a citizen jellyfish reporting system. You can email jellyfish sightings to [email protected] or tweet them with the hashtag #MaineJellies. Include the date, time, and location, as well as any descriptive information, such as size or type.

I tracked that 5-foot jellyfish down to Centennial Beach in Peaks I.

We've already had some of these giants this year. pic.twitter.com/jOCWfvBrrS – Nick Record (@SeascapeScience) May 25, 2020

Record warnings that jellyfish should be admired at a safe distance from humans, even on land, saying they can still sting when dead.

"It can be really painful," he says. "In some cases, if they itch a lot, there may be medical problems."